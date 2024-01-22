Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Wednesday, January 24

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Daniil Medvedev during his round four singles match against Nuno Borges at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Third seed Daniil Medvedev continues his quest for a first Australian Open title in the quarterfinals against ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

The Russian reached the last eight on the back of a four-set victory over Nuno Borges of Portugal. Racing to a two-set lead, things were all going to plan until the third set with him leading 5-2. With two match points also on Borge's serve at 5-4, Medvedev lost five straight games in a row to concede the third set. He steadied the ship in the fourth set to close out a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1 win.

Medvedev's lead-up to the quarters saw him beat 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, in the third round. He beat Emil Ruusuvuori in a tight second-round match after being down two sets, roaring back to take it 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0. In the opening round, he overcame Terence Atmane 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0.

Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals on the back of a straight-sets win over the French youngster Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the fourth round.

In the third round, Hurkacz overcame 21st seed Ugo Humbert in a tricky encounter 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3. He beat Jakub Mensik in an exhausting five-setter 6-7 (9), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round, and Omar Jasika in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz have played each other five times, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 3-2. He won their most recent meeting in Halle, sweeping aside the Russian in the final 6-1, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneylines Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Hubert Hurkacz

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz during his round four singles match against Arthur Cazaux at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz have had similar runs in the lead-up to what looks like a blockbuster quarterfinal match-up at the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite already playing 16 sets of tennis, Medvedev has looked solid on serve. He's shown glimpses of his best but is yet to break out this season. Hurkacz, meanwhile, has played a set less than the Russian and has looked great on serve too. He won an impressive 91% points on his first serve and 89% points on his second serve during his fourth-round encounter against Arthur Cazaux.

In a game that will be a real test between the two big hitters, Medvedev will likely look to penetrate the Hurkacz's resistance on the baseline, while the Pole's best response could be to keep the pressure by coming to the net often.

It could ultimately boil down to who returns better and keeps the points shorter.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.