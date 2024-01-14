Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane

Date: 15 January 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane preview

2024 Australian Open: Previews

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will square off against World No. 145 Terence Atmane in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

The Russian had an outstanding season last year, garnering 66 wins from 84 matches, including title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells, Vienna Open, China Open and the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev will begin his campaign at the Australian Open on the back of a semi-final finish at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Desipte a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, he couldn't make his mark against the Italian. The youngster outfoxed Medvedev in two hours and 29 minutes 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the last four.

2020 Australian Open - Day 6

On the other hand, Terence Atmane has played most of his tennis in 2023 on the ATP Challenger circuit. He chalked up 54 wins from 81 matches and title winning runs at the Guangzhou Challenger and the Zhangjiagang Challenger last year. The youngster also featured at three ATP events on the main tour, the Zhuhai Championships, Sofia Open and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Atmane entered Melbourne on the back of a lacklustre campaign at the Hong Kong Open. He outfoxed the likes of Juan Martin Cerundolo, Nerman Fatic and Emilo Nava in the qualifiers and secured his place in the main draw for the first time at the Australian Open.

The Frenchman will be determined to present a tough challenge to Medvedev in the first round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

The head-to-head between Medvedev and Atmane is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -10000 -1.5 (-1400) Under 29.5 (-135) Terence Atmane +1350 +1.5 (+600) Over 29.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Terence Atmane prediction

2024 Australian Open: Previews

Fans can expect an exciting contest between Medvedev and Atmane at the Australian Open. While the youngster has managed to amass some valuable game time under his belt, Medvedev will be making his first appearance of the new calendar year in Melbourne.

The Russian has made a name for himself on the hardcourt surface. He's captured six titles on tour in the last two years and also secured runner-up finishes at the 2022 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

Known for his resilient all-round game and high tactical acumen, Medvedev will be hoping to set the tone early and begin his campaign with a win Melbourne.

On the contrary, Atmane will need to bring his A-game to the fore against the third seed. He will be feeling the jitters of making his debut at the Grand Slam level against a top five player in the world.

However, the Frenchman is known for his tireless work ethic on court and doesn't shy away from indulging in lung-busting rallies. It will be interesting to see, if he can sniff out any weaknesses in Medvedev's game.

The Frenchman is entering the contest on the back of a remarkable run in the qualifiers. However, the Russian's experience on the big stage and impressive record at hardcourt events make him a clear favourite to secure the win. The World No. 3 should be able to pass this test and advance to the second round.

Pick: Medvedev to win in four sets.