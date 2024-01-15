Australian Open 2024: Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns

Date: January 16, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns preview

Fourteenth seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against Peyton Stearns in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Kasatkina had a hot and cold season last year, chalking up 39 wins from 64 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 2 and the Eastbourne International. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open and the 2023 US Open.

The Russian will enter Melbourne, on the back of a solid run at the 2024 Adelaide International. She outfoxed the likes of Claire Liu, Anna Kalinskaya, Laura Siegemund, and Jessica Pegula en route to her first final this year.

However, she couldn't make a breakthrough against Jelena Ostapenko, who overpowered Kasatkina in the finals 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Peyton Stearns has amassed 23 wins from 40 matches and a runner-up finish at The Copa Colsanitas. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Morrocco Open and the 2023 ATX Open in Austin.

The American will arrive in Melbourne, on the back of early exits at the Brisbane International and the Hobart International. Despite a spirited effort at both events, she couldn't solve the riddle against Camila Giorgi and Varvara Gracheva, who edged Stearns in the first round of the Hobart International 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

Kasatkina leads the head-to-head against Stearns 2-0. She most recently defeated the American at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -275 -1.5(-110) Under 20.5(-110) Peyton Stearns +210 +1.5(-125) Over 20.5(-125)

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Fans can expect a feisty battle between two talented players on the women's tour. Considering their ranking superiority and results on the main tour, Kasatkina will be the favorite to begin her campaign with a win.

The Russian is known for her high-risk game and powerful groundstrokes. She relies heavily on her forehand to help her gain the upper hand in lung-busting rallies. The 14th seed has been inching closer to making a significant impact on tour and will be keen on making the most of her opportunities.

On the other hand, Stearns will be making her debut at the Australian Open this year. She announced herself on the main tour with a brilliant performance at the 2023 US Open.

The American outfoxed the likes of Viktoria Tomova, Clara Tauson and Katie Boulter en route to the fourth round but eventually came up short against reigning Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova. She will be hoping to find her best form in Melbourne and cause an upset in the first round.

Stearns has a formidable all-round game to keep Kasatkina on her toes throughout the match. The Russian will need to prepare herself for a tricky challenge against the youngster. If she starts well and holds her nerve during crucial moments in the tie, she should be able to book her ticket to the second round.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in straight sets