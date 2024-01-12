Australian Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network | UK - Eurosport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric preview

Frances Tiafoe at Kooyong in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe has been drawn to face off against former No. 12 Borna Coric in a blockbuster opening-round encounter at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tiafoe began his 2024 campaign at the Hong Kong Open last week but did not progress further than the quarterfinals. He is, however, coming off an impressive 2023 season, breaking into the top 10 for the first time. He won tournaments on grass and clay and even lifted the United Cup with the United States at the start of last season.

The American reached the third round at every Grand Slam but his home slam, the US Open, where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Ben Shelton.

Borna Coric began his season at the United Cup. He won one game and lost the other in his singles rubbers. Coric too is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign after his return from surgery a year before. He clawed back into the top 15, became the Croatian No. 1, and recorded his 200th win on tour last season.

Both players will look to improve on their previous showing in Melbourne as they gear up to mount a serious title charge down under. Coric was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open last year while Tiafoe bowed out in the third round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Borna Coric beat Frances Tiafoe in their only tour-level meeting at the 2018 Davis Cup. The Croat won the grueling round robin encounter 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-7(11), 6-1, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Borna Coric

(Odds to be updated once released)

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric prediction

Borna Coric at the 2024 United Cup in Sydney, Australia - Getty Images

An even match on paper, both players come into the encounter with solid baseline games. Tiafoe's serves and powerful groundstrokes are likely to go up against Coric's gameplay packed with heavy topspin. Coming into the net will look like the go-to as both players will look to keep the points short in the searing Melbourne heat.

Both players also cover the court exceedingly well, so we can expect an absolute slugfest. While it is hard to say who will win the match at the moment, whoever wins the first set should go on to win it.

Pick: Borna Coric to win in a tight five-setter.