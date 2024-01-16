Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round

Date: Thursday, January 18

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $58.91 million

Live telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, bein Sports.

Gael Monfils vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Gael Monfils of France will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in the second round of the Australian Open.

37-year-old Monfils is one of the veterans on the ATP tour and has a wealth of experience. He made an ordinary start to the year, losing the first round of the ASB Classic to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary. However, he had little trouble defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-4 6-3 7-5 in the first round of the Australian Open.

Monfils, who is known for his superb movement on the court, moved adroitly against Hanfmann, too. Hanfmann made him venture forward to the net several times, but the Frenchman was equal to the task on most occasions.

Etcheverry also made a very ordinary start to the year. He lost in the first rounds of each of Brisbane International and Adelaide International, to Tomas Machac and Alexander Shevchenko, respectively.

However, he looked in his element when he beat Andy Murray, a former World No. 1, 6-4 6-2 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open. Murray could hardly put up a fight against the Argentine, especially in the second and third sets.

Gael Monfils vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head:

The two players are yet to play against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Gael Monfils vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry match odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils Tomas Martin Etcheverry

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Gael Monfils vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Etcheverry is the higher-ranked player and is also 13 years younger than Monfils. He can hit well off either wing and has won a lot of points against Murray from the ad court, hitting his inside-out forehand, inside-in forehand, and crosscourt backhand extensively. He might repeat the act against Monfils to put pressure on the latter's backhand.

However, Monfils has a lot of experience at this level and is commendably fit for his age. He also has a very powerful forehand that might test Etcheverry’s defense. Still, Etcheverry should be able to sneak out a victory if he plays up to his potential.

Pick: Etcheverry to win in four sets