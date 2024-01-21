Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Date: January 24, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview

Jannik Sinner plays a forehand against Karen Khachanov

In the upcoming Australian Open quarterfinals, Jannik Sinner, the 4th seed, is set to play against the 5th seed, Andrey Rublev, in what promises to be an enthralling match. Sinner reached the quarterfinals after defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

Amid the high stakes of the second set, Sinner's tenacity was on full display as he successfully defended nine out of ten break points. Sinner's ability to convert critical points was evident as he capitalized on five out of eight break opportunities while defending nine out of ten on his serve.

Sinner's journey to the quarterfinals has been marked by consistent form. Following his remarkable victories over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in 2023, he has maintained the momentum, winning 25 of his last 28 matches since last year's US Open.

His path to this stage of the Australian Open included straight-set victories over Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong and Sebastian Baez.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, earned his quarterfinal spot after a grueling match against Alex De Minaur, which he won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0. Rublev thus clinched his tenth Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance. He will be eager to break his quarterfinal jinx and reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev have met six times, with Sinner leading their head-to-head 4-2. Their most recent matches in 2023 at the Miami Open and the Erste Bank Open saw Sinner winning both.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Andrey Rublev plays a backhand against Alex de Minaur

As they gear up for their quarterfinal clash at the Australian Open 2024, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev are bringing starkly different runs to what's shaping up as a blockbuster encounter on the court.

Both players have shown exceptional form leading up to this point. Sinner has smoothly navigated his draw with sharp focus. His journey so far has been marked by an unyielding determination in each match.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, has had to dig deep to secure his spot in the quarterfinals. Rublev's tenacity is on full display with his commanding groundstrokes, proving he can hold his own when the heat's turned up.

Sinner's strategic finesse is set to meet Rublev's raw power in a quarterfinal showdown that's anything but predictable. Sinner's methodical play squares off against Rublev's hard-hitting style, promising a match that'll be as much about brains as it is about brute force.

It will be a test of Sinner's strategic game plan against Rublev's raw power and resilience. Whoever stays cool under pressure and plays to their strengths while taking apart their opponent's game would probably come out on top.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.