Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will take on World No. 161 Jesper De Jong in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, January 17.

Sinner has emerged as one of the most promising talents on the men's tour. He had a promising season in 2023, chalking up 64 wins from 79 matches and title-winning runs at the Open Su De France, Canada Open, China Open and the 2023 Vienna Open. The Italian also secured runner-up finishes at the ATP Finals, Rotterdam Open, and the Miami Open.

The Italian entered the Australian Open on the back of a sensational run at the 2023 Davis Cup. Italy were crowned world champions for the first time since 1976 after Sinner outclassed the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minuar en route to the title.

The 21-year-old continued his purple patch in Melbourne and began his campaign with a commanding win over Botic Van De Zandschulp. He outfoxed the Dutchman in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Meanwhile, Jesper De Jong played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit last year and garnered 51 wins from 74 matches. He celebrated a title-winning run at the Grodzisk Mazowiecki CH and also secured runner-up finishes at the Rome Challenger and the Tigre 2 Challenger. The Dutchman only featured once on the main tour at the 2023 Umag Open.

He entered the Australian Open qualifiers on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Nomea Challenger. He defeated the likes of Raul Brancaccio, Felipe Meligeni Alves, and Camilo Ugo Carabelli to enter the main draw, and then humbled Pedro Cachin in the first round. De Jong outclassed the Argentinian in four sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. He will be determined to present a tough challenge to Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sinner and De Jong is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -3000 -1.5(-1100) Over 28.5(-140) Jesper De Jong +1050 +1.5(+500) Under 28.5(+100)

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 1: Jannik Sinner

Both players have had a solid last couple of months on tour. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter between Sinner and De Jong at the 2024 Australian Open. Considering their recent results on the main stage and experience at the highest level, Sinner will be the favourite to win.

The Italian is inching closer towards making a significant impact on tour. He made history with Italy at the 2023 Davis Cup and will be eager to open his account at Major tournaments this year. Known for his exceptional timing and effortless court coverage skills, Sinner likes to take time off his opponents and play at a high paced tempo.

On the contrary, De Jong will be making his debut at the Australian Open. He entered the main draw on his second attempt after missing the mark in 2022. The Dutchman has a polished all round game and a dependable serve in his repertoire. He won 74% of his first serve points in the first round, which showcases his ability to keep his focus throughout the match. The 23-year-old will look to do the basics right against his higher ranked opponent.

De Jong will enter this bout on the back of a four-match winning streak. However, competing against a top five player in the world at a Major event is a different ball game altogether. The Italian sensation Sinner, will be hoping to stay on course and make a deep run in Melbourne. If he starts well and maintains a high level throughout the match, he should be able to pass this test.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.