Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (26) Sebastian Baez

Date: January 19, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez preview

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will take on 26th seed Sebastian Baez in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday (19 January).

Sinner is one of the favorites to win the Australian Open. He had a sensational season last year, amassing 64 wins from 79 matches and going on title-winning runs at the Open Sud de France, Canada Open, China Open, and the Vienna Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Rotterdam Open, Miami Open, and the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 20-year-old entered Melbourne on the back of a historic win at the 2023 Davis Cup. He earned valuable points for his country, Team Italy, as they overpowered Team Australia in the final of the Davis Cup.

The youngster continued his purple patch at the Australian Open and stormed through to the third round. He began his campaign with a commanding victory over Botic van de Zandschulp and then got the better of Jesper de Jong. Sinner made light work of De Jong, outsmarting him 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

On the other hand, Sebastian Baez had a season filled with ups and downs last year. He huddled up 31 wins from 57 matches, including title-winning runs at the Cordoba Open, Winston-Salem Open, and the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel. He also reached the third round of the 2023 US Open.

Hailing from Argentina, Baez made a shaky start to the season, registering early exits at the Brisbane International and the 2024 Adelaide International. He set things straight at the Australian Open and chalked up wins over J.J Wolf and Daniel Elahi Galan in the first two rounds. The 23-year-old outplayed the Colombian Galan in three hours and 14 minutes, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Baez 1-0. He defeated the Argentinian at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -5000 -1.5(-1400) Over 28.5 (-120) Sebastian Baez +1150 +1.5(+574) Under 28.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Things are starting to get serious in Melbourne as we approach the second week of high-intensity tennis at the Australian Open. Fans can expect a gripping battle between Sinner and Baez in the third round.

Considering their results and current form on tour, Sinner will surely be the man to beat in this bout. The Italian is quietly moving up the grid on the men’s circuit. He is one of the most consistent players on tour and is living up to the hype surrounding his exceptional game.

Sinner likes to function from the baseline and has high tactical acumen on the court. He put up a flawless display against De Jong in the previous tie, not allowing him an inch to get past his solid defense. Moreover, his ability to turn defense into offense with ease highlights his exceptional talent as a player.

On the other side of the net, Baez will be wary of the huge task on his hands in the third round. The youngster showcased his potential last year with three title-winning runs. Known for his reliable serve and top-spin heavy forehands, he will hope to play out of his skin and put up a clinical performance against Sinner. With very little to exploit in the Italian’s game, Baez will need to stick to his strengths and keep looking for answers during tough in-game situations.

Sinner has only dropped one set in his last five matches on the main tour. If Baez manages to dig deep and convert his chances early, he could have a significant say in this match. However, any kind of lapse in concentration or weakness is expected to be punished by the fourth seed. Sinner should be able to pass this test and book his ticket to the fourth round.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.