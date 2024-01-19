Australian Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jelena Ostapenko vs (18) Victoria Azarenka

Date: January 20, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Australian Open.

Former Major champions Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka are set to clash in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday.

Ostapenko dispatched home favorite Kimberly Birrell in her opener, after which she faced another Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the second round. The Latvian blitzed through the first set as she claimed it in 20 minutes without losing a single game.

Cheered on by the vocal home crowd, Tomljanovic fed off of their energy and raised her level to take the second set. Ostapenko initially let go of her early break advantage in the decider, but struck back once again to surge ahead. She held on to the lead this time to win score a 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Azarenka fended off a stiff challenge from Camila Giorgi to move past her in three sets, which put her in the second round. She then took on Clara Tauson for a spot in the third round.

Azarenka raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set thanks to a double break. While Tauson was able to get one of the breaks back, she couldn't overcome the deficit entirely and the Belarusian clinched the set.

Tauson got back into the match immediately as she captured the second set to level the proceedings. The momentum swung in Azarenka's favor after that, as she raced to a 5-1 lead in the final set.

Azarenka then served for the match, but Tauson made one final stand as she secured a break of serve. But that marked the end of her fight, as the former World No. 1 broke back immediately to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka leads Ostapenko 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2024 Brisbane International in three sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -140 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-120) Victoria Azarenka +110 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

The two heavyweights of the WTA Tour are set to renew their rivalry. Azarenka is a two-time champion in Melbourne, and this is one venue where she's had tremendous success.

Azarenka also enjoys the upper hand in her rivalry against Ostapenko. Their most recent meeting took place just a couple of weeks ago, with the Belarusian coming out on top in the decider.

However, Ostapenko is unbeaten since that loss and is on a seven-match winning streak. With momentum on her side, this could be her chance to score her first win over Azarenka.

The Belarusian has been able to withstand the relentless barrage of her opponent's ferocious groundstrokes so far. Azarenka also has a more consistent serve compared to Ostapenko, though the latter has improved in that regard.

Both are in form, so the contest could swing either way. Ostapenko will need to be at her best right from the start, or else Azarenka will have the last laugh yet again.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.