Australian Open 2024: Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Karen Khachanov plays a backhand against Daniel Altmaier

In the upcoming second-round match of the 2024 Australian Open on January 18th, 15th seed Karen Khachanov will face off against American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic. Khachanov, who comes into this round after a hard-fought victory, will be looking to build on his momentum.

In his first-round match, Khachanov was thoroughly tested by Daniel Altmaier but managed to prevail with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5), 7-6(3). His strong service game was notable in his performance, as evidenced by his 15 aces. Khachanov's ability to convert break points, although not highly efficient at 33%, was still enough to secure his victory.

Aleksandar Kovacevic, ranked No. 101, faced Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in his first-round match. Kovacevic secured his place in the second round with a hard-fought win in a five-set thriller, finishing with a scoreline of 6-7(2), 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kovacevic's journey to the main draw was equally challenging. In the final qualifying round, he faced Shintaro Mochizuki and came back from 1-6 to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Karen Khachanov and Aleksandar Kovacevic. They have never played against each other before, making this match at the 2024 Australian Open their inaugural encounter on the professional tour.

Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov Aleksandar Kovacevic

(Odds will be updated when available)

Karen Khachanov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic plays a forehand at the Australian Open

In 2023, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, showing his prowess on hard courts. This year, however, his only match before the Australian Open resulted in a loss, indicating a potential area of vulnerability.

Despite facing multiple challenges including injuries that led to a break from playing, Khachanov's return to the court at the Zhuhai tournament in 2023 was marked by strength and determination.

Bouncing back from his time off the court, Khachanov won the final against Yoshihito Nishioka at the Zhuhai Championships, where he fired off an impressive 34 winners - nine of those being aces - showcasing that his aggressive strategy and physical might remain untamed.

On the other side of the net, Kovacevic with his four Challenger titles last season speaks to his development and growing assurance on the court. Battling through an intense first-round clash at the Australian Open, Kovacevic proved his mettle by edging out Tabilo in a nail-biting five-set thriller, underlining both his resilience and ability to stay cool when it counts.

Considering their recent performances and rankings, Khachanov, with his higher ranking and proven track record in Grand Slams, is expected to have an advantage. But let's not overlook Kovacevic; his recent winning streak in the Challengers shows he's no pushover and could shake things up.

Pick: Karen Khachanov in four sets.