Australian Open 2024: Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac preview

Karen Khachanov during his round two singles match against Aleksandar Kovacevic at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

15th-seed Karen Khachanov will face off against Czech Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday (January 19). The Russian began his campaign in Melbourne against Daniel Altmaier of Germany in the first round.

Khachanov came from behind to win the grueling four-setter to set up a second-round match-up with American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic. In a topsy-turvy match in the Melbourne heat, he once again came up trumps in a four-setter, edging it 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Tomas Machac, meanwhile, began his Australian Open campaign against Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round. He comfortably saw him off in straight sets to set up a second-round meeting with 17th-seed Frances Tiafoe.

The Czech thrived against Tiafoe yesterday, outplaying him from the baseline. He defeated the American 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5), bringing about one of the first big upsets at this year's AO.

Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac are yet to face off on the ATP tour, and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov Tomas Machac

(Odds to be updated once added)

Karen Khachanov vs Tomas Machac prediction

Tomas Machac during his round two singles match against Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Last year's semi-finalist Karen Khachanov goes into his third-round match-up at the Australian Open 2024 on the back of a tough couple of matches to start his campaign. He looked rusty during his shock first-round loss to Emil Ruusuvuori in Hong Kong.

Khachanov's two contests in Melbourne both went to four sets but despite facing multiple challenges on both sides of the court, the Russian came up on top. Tomas Machac on the other hand has had a splendid start to the year, reaching the round of 16 at the season opener in Brisbane.

The Czech's best performance in a while arguably came in the second round in Melbourne where he saw off Frances Tiafoe. He won an impressive 76% points on the first serve and broke his opponent's serve five times out of 12, showing his strengths on all flanks.

Heading into their third-round matchup, Machac goes in as the favorite based on current form, but Khachanov still holds the upper hand with his pedigree and experience.

Pick: Khachanov to win in four sets.