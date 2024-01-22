Australian Open 2024: Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Tuesday, January 23

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports.

Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska preview

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic will take on Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Noskova and Yastremska are two unlikely quarterfinalists. They are ranked 50th and 93rd in the world, respectively. Still, the form they have displayed in Melbourne has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Noskova beat Marie Bouzkova 6-1 7-5 in the first round. Then she beat McCartney Kessler 6-3 1-6 6-4 in the second round and performed a giant-killing act in the third round, beating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-3 6-4. She received a walkover in the fourth round against Elina Svitolina, who retired with the score at 3-0 in the first set.

Yastremska, meanwhile, upset Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-2 in her opening match. She then overcame Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2 in the second round and prevailed over Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to reach the Round of 16 of the Melbourne Major. She beat two-time champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6(6) 6-4 in the fourth round. Yastremska has dropped just one set in the tournament thus far.

Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The two players have yet to play each other on the WTA tour. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Linda Noskova Dayana Yastremska

(Odds will be updated once available)

Linda Noskova vs. Dayana Yastremska prediction

This should be a very exciting match. Noskova is the higher-ranked player and disposed of the world No. 1 in the third round. Her forehand is of great quality; she has won a lot of points with the help of her inside-out forehand.

The fate of Tuesday's match might be decided by the battle between Noskova's inside-out forehand and Yastremska’s powerful backhand. Noskova will also be relatively fresh for the quarterfinals, as she played only three games in her last match.

It will be a close match but Yastremska should have enough in the tank to get past the Czech and make the semifinals of a Major for the first time.

Pick: Yastremska to win in three sets.