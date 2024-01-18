Australian Open 2024: Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Luca Van Assche vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round

Date: Friday, January 19

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports.

Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Luca Van Assche of France will take on seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the third round of the Australian Open. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at the Australian Open last time around. He will want to make amends this year by winning his first-ever Grand Slam.

However, the Greek made an underwhelming start in each of his first two matches in the tournament, losing the first set in each of them. Still, he was able to bounce back well to win in four sets on both occasions.

Tsitsipas beat Zizou Bergs in the first round, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, and then prevailed over local favorite Jordan Thompson 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2, 7-6(4), in the second round. Van Assche, meanwhile, won a couple of lengthy five-setters to set up the third-round clash with the 25-year-old.

The Frenchman beat James Duckworth of Australia 6-7(2), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round. He then overcame 25th-seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0, in the second round. Quite understandably, he will be somewhat exhausted after two long matches.

However, the kind of tennis Van Assche demonstrated against Musetti in their last two sets could have put any player in trouble. Hence, the 19-year-old Frenchman could turn out to be a dangerous opponent for Tsitsipas as well.

Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head:

The two players are yet to play against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Luca Van Assche Stefanos Tsitsipas

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction:

Tsitsipas is easily the more fancied player of the two, with significantly better career achievements. However, Van Assche showed in his first two matches of the tournament that he can construct points with his patient stroke-play from the baseline.

Tsitsipas' backhand is his weak link, but he can more than make up with his forehand and serve. The Greek also approached the net quite often in the first two rounds to finish points with volleys. He might adopt the same tactic against Van Assche, as the latter does not seem to have enough weapons as yet to trouble the Greek for long.

Tsitsipas might be stretched a bit but should be able to get past the Frenchman with relative ease.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets