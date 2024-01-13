Australian Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Sebastian Korda vs (Q) Vit Kopriva

Date: January 15, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva preview

Korda at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Sebastian Korda will face off against qualifier Vit Kopriva in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday.

Korda was stunned by Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Brisbane International to start the new season. He had better luck in doubles there, as he made it to the quarterfinals alongside Grigor Dimitrov.

Korda then went to Adelaide for his next tournament, where he also received a first-round bye as one of the top seeds. He fended a tough challenge from Lorenzo Sonego in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.

Korda then eased past Christopher O'Connell in straight sets to advance to the semifinals. He got outplayed there by eventual champion Jiri Lehecka, who handed him a 6-2, 6-1 defeat.

Kopriva started the new season by competing in the Australian Open qualifiers. He scored straight sets victories over Calvin Hemery, Orion Roca Batalla and Oliver Crawford to make it to the main draw. He'll now be making his Grand Slam debut as well.

Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths on the ATP Tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -1100 +1.5 (-3000) Over 31.5 (-110) Vit Kopriva +625 -1.5 (+825) Under 31.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Vit Kopriva prediction

Vit Kopriva at the 2022 Bendigo International.

Korda brushed past his disappointing loss in Brisbane to have a good run in Adelaide a week later. While he did play some fine tennis, his lopsided defeat to Lehecka was concerning. He'll definitely need to take his game up a notch if he wants to get the better of top players.

Kopriva did a great job to qualify for the Australian Open and will be keen to make a winning debut too. He hasn't dropped a set here so far. However, Korda will be a huge step up in terms of quality for the Czech.

Kopriva mainly plies his trade on the Challenger and ITF circuits. Most of his finals at that level have also been on clay. He has limited experience on the ATP Tour and has played against top 100 players just seven times so far, with a 2-5 record as of now.

This should be a routine win for Korda given the vast gulf in their level and accomplishments. Should the American struggle against Kopriva, he'll certainly have a hard time going forward as well.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.