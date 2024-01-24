Australian Open 2024 Semifinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Alexander Zverev (6)

Date: January 26, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Medvedev in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will face off against sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday (January 26) to book a place in Sunday's final.

Medvedev had a challenging journey to the last four, encountering formidable opponents such as Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvuori, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nuno Borges and Hubert Hurkacz. All of his matches extended to at least four sets except for his third-round encounter against Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev's quarterfinal clash with Hurkacz went to five sets. The Russian overcame a fourth-set dip in the four-hour marathon to outlast the Pole with a score of 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. This secured him a spot in the Melbourne Slam semifinals for the third time in four years.

Zverev pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev's journey to the semifinals mirrors Daniil Medvedev's. The German also navigated through matches that extended to at least four sets, except for his third-round clash against Alex Michelsen.

Apart from Michelsen, Zverev notched up victories over the likes of Dominik Koepfer, Lukas Klein, Cameron Norrie and second-seed Carlos Alcaraz. The German's 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 victory against Alcaraz in the quarterfinals marked his second semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and first since 2020.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Medvedev and Zverev have played against each other 18 times with the former World No. 1 holding a 11-7 head-to-head advantage. Their most recent meeting was at the 2023 ATP Finals, where the Russian defeated the German 7-6(7), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Medvedev in action

Daniil Medvedev will step into the match as the favorite, given his higher ranking, a better track record at the Australian Open and a head-to-head advantage against Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev is known for his defensive play style and exceptional mental fortitude, allowing him to endure lengthy matches. Meanwhile, Zverev takes an aggressive approach by using his power to push opponents back with deep shots from the baseline.

Both players boast two of the ATP Tour's finest backhands, with their forehands generally considered their weaker sides. However, in a surprising twist, Zverev showcased an impressive display of his forehand against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. His service game was also exceptional, with an 85 percent success rate on first serves.

Both Medvedev and Zverev excel on hardcourts, with 18 and 13 titles respectively on the surface and can give each other a run for their money when at their best. However, Zverev's impressive quarterfinal performance positions him as the likely candidate to pass the tough test and reach the final of the 2024 Australian Open, aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets.