Australian Open 2024 Semifinal: Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: January 25, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Zheng Qinwen 2024 Australian Open - Day 11

Twelfth seed Zheng Qinwen will take on World No. 91 Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Qinwen is slowly blossoming into a serious contender on the women's tour. She had a promising season last year, amassing 37 wins from 56 matches, including title-winning runs at the Palermo Ladies Open and the Zhengzhou Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Zhuhai Tennis Championships and reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The 21-year-old entered Melbourne on the back of a quarter-final exit at the United Cup. She maintained her high-intensity game, outfoxing Ashlyn Krueger, Katie Boulter, Yafan Wang, Oceane Dodin and Anna Kalinskaya en route to the semifinals. Qinwen defeated Kalinskaya in a thrilling three-set bout 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1.

2024 Australian Open - Day 11

On the contrary, Dayana Yastremska had a tough time finding her A-game last year. She played most of her tennis in pre-tournament qualifiers trying to secure a spot in the main draw of top events. The Ukranian managed to reach the second round of the Indian Wells and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Yastremska entered the Australian Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Brisbane International. She timed her rise to perfection and has stunned the tennis world with her miraculous run so far.

The 23-year-old booked her place in the main draw via the qualifiers and then outclassed higher ranked opponents such as Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Navarro, Victoria Azarenka and Linda Noskova en route to the last four. She breezed past Russian talent Noskova in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between Qinwen and Yastremska is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -210 -1.5(+115) Under 20.5(+115) Dayana Yastremska +165 +1.5(-160) Over 20.5(-160)

All odds are updated by BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 11

An exciting encounter is on the cards between two in-form youngsters at the 2024 Australian Open. Both players have reached the semifinals of a Major tournament for the first time in their careers. Considering ranking superiority and experience at the highest level, Qinwen will be the favourite to come out on top.

The Chinese player has put in a solid shift on the women's tour in the last couple of years. Despite dealing with fitness concerns, she stuck to her task and is peaking right now at the Australian Open. Known for her towering presence on the baseline and ability to find a winner from anywhere on court, Qinwen will look to settle in quickly against Yastremska and execute her offensive game.

On the other hand, Yastremska is living in dreamland at the moment. She failed to hurdle past the first round in her last four attempts at the Australian Open. However, she is two wins away for capturing the title this time around. Yastremska will need to settle her nerves quickly on the big stage and have the courage to exploit Qinwen's weaknesses. Her strong defensive game and ability to change the tempo between rallies could unsettle her opponents strategy.

Ultimately, the player who starts well and holds their nerve in crucial moments will have the final say in this match. Yastremska's tricky game and momentum will test Qinwen's sturdy presence on court. Yet, the 12th seed should be able to stamp her authority and storm through to the finals.

Pick: Qinwen to win in straight sets.