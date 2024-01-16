Australian Open 2024: Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs (14) Daria Kasatkina

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina preview

2017 US Open singles champion Sloane Stephens will take on 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in a gripping second-round duel at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday (January 18).

Drawn against Olivia Gadecki in the first round, Stephens swept aside the Australian youngster in straight sets. She broke her opponent's serve five times out of eight and held her serve in all but one game to seal a 6-3 6-1 win.

Kasatkina began her grand slam campaign against Peyton Stearns. The Russian was quick to get off the blocks breaking her opponent's serve in the opening two games of the match. She went on to serve it out, winning the set 6-2. Stearns fought back in the second set, winning it 6-3.

Heading into the decider, Kastkina showed her experience, breaking her opponent's serve twice to clinch the match 6-2 3-6 6-2.

Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Sloane Stephens and Daria Kasatkina have met four times on tour, with the American leading up by 3-1. Stephens won their most recent matchup in a tight three-setter in Parma in 2021. She also won their first-ever match way back at the 2016 Charleston Open.

Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Sloane Stephens started off her Australian Open campaign with a well-rounded performance in the first round after a disappointing opening couple of weeks in Brisbane and Hobart. She served well, winning a total of 30 service points. Stephens won 75% of points on her first serve and constantly pushed her opponent back with her commanding groundstrokes.

Kasatkina meanwhile willed it out in a tight three-setter. Despite being erratic in the unforced errors and service column, the Russian looked impressive returning serve, breaking her opponent's serve five out of nine times.

Heading into their second-round encounter, Kasatkina will rely on her tactical smarts and wide array of shorts to overcome the hard-hitting Stephens.

Given their current run of form, the Russian holds the edge going into this one.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.