Australian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: January 19, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 67 Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

Fritz had a remarkable season last year, amassing 53 wins from 76 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup, Delray Beach Open, and the Atlanta Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells, Cincinnati Open, and the 2023 US Open.

The 26-year-old entered Melbourne, on the back of a lackluster campaign at the United Cup with Team United States. He turned things around at the Australian Open and secured hard-fought wins over Facundo Diaz Acosta and Hugo Gaston in the first two rounds. Fritz cruised past the Frenchman Gaston in the second round 6-0, 6-3, 6-1.

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11

On the other hand, Fabian Marozsan put in the hard yards to find his top potential on the main tour last year. He chalked up 11 wins from 19 matches, including quarterfinal appearances at the Sofia Open and the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The youngster also captured two titles on the ATP Challenger circuit in Antalya and Perugia.

Marozsan entered the Australian Open on the back of a second-round exit at the ASB Classic in Auckland. He began his campaign with a formidable win over veteran Marin Cilic and continued his vigorous form against Francisco Cerundolo. The Hungarian made light work of Cerundolo in the second round 7-5(5), 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fritz and Marozsan is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -350 +1.5(-700) Over 38.5 (-120) Fabian Marozsan +240 -1.5(+400) Under 38.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 1: Taylor Fritz

Fans can expect a tactical battle between Fritz and Marozsan in the third round of the Australian Open. Both players have started the new year on a strong note and look determined to make an impact on tour. Considering their experience at the highest level and recent results on tour, Fritz will surely be the favorite to come out on top.

The American will be yearning for success at the Grand Slam level. He has been outdone by magical performances in the past against higher-ranked opponents. Nevertheless, Fritz has stayed focused on his goal and is one of the most hardworking players on tour. He’s managed to settle in quickly at the Australian Open and will be a major threat to any opponent, thanks to his powerful serve, accurate groundstrokes, and deft touch at the net.

Marozsan, on the contrary, has the potential to give higher-ranked players on tour a run for their money. He has already scored remarkable wins over seasoned competitors such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alex De Minaur, Casper Ruud, and Gael Monfils. The Hungarian doesn’t hold back his natural game during matches, irrespective of his opponent's merit or reputation. He likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is always looking to sniff out any kind of weakness in his opponents' gameplan.

The youngster has the quality and tactical acumen to push Fritz to the limits in the third round. However, the 12th seed is starting to find his rhythm in Melbourne. With both players having a well-rounded game and a calculative approach, it’ll be interesting to see who draws first blood and holds the upper hand in the opening hour. It is most likely that Fritz will figure out a way to survive this challenge and manage to continue his run at the Australian Open.

Pick: Fritz to win in four sets.