Australian Open 2024: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray

Date: January 15, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray preview

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry will lock horns with three-time Major champion Andy Murray in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday (January 15).

2023 marked a breakthrough season for Etcheverry as he reached a career-high ranking of No. 30, a couple of finals and the quarterfinals of the French Open. However, he isn't off to a great start this year.

Etcheverry lost a close three-set tussle against Tomas Machac in his Brisbane opener. He met the same fate the following week in Adelaide as well, with another close deciding-set loss to Alexander Shevchenko in the first round.

Murray's first tournament of the new season, meanwhile, was the Brisbane International, where he had triumphed twice in the past. He was drawn against Grigor Dimitrov in the first round and put up a good fight, before losing in three sets.

Murray was the only player to win a set against Dimitrov, who went on to capture the title. He next participated in an exhibition event, the Kooyong Classic. The Brit lost to Marin Cilic in straight sets, but scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dominic Thiem.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Etcheverry won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Swiss Indoors in three sets.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray -150 +1.5 (-300) Over 39.5 (-120) Tomas Martin Etcheverry +115 -1.5 (+220) Under 39.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2024 Kooyong Classic.

After a memorable 2023, Etcheverry has started the new season on a dismal note. Murray's not off to a great start either, but at least he has one win to his name, even though it was at an exhibition event.

Murray reached the third round in Melbourne last year and was made to work hard for it as well. His first couple of matches were five-set affairs, with his opener against Matteo Berrettini finishing in the wee hours of the morning.

The last few months have been tough for Murray and he hasn't won consecutive matches since the Canadian Open in August. Both of his previous matches against Etcheverry have gone the distance as well.

Murray sneaked past him at Indian Wells last year, while Etcheverry avenged the loss towards the end of the season in Basel. The Brit has a knack for getting himself involved in marathon matches.

Given their history and how the two have started the new season, their showdown in Melbourne could go down to the wire as well. Murray has a great track record at the Australian Open, and coupled with Etcheverry's shaky form, the former World No. 1 could eke out a win here.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in five sets.