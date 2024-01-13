Australian Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere

Date: 16 January 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere preview

Tommy Paul at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day One

World No. 14 Tommy Paul will take on World No. 81 Gregoire Barrere in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Paul had a modest season last year considering his immense potential on tour. The American chalked up 41 wins from 69 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Eastbourne International and the Mexican Open. He also reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Australian Open and the Canada Open.

The 26-year-old will enter Melbourne on the back of a quarter-final exit at the Adelaide International. He began his campaign by cruising past Australian qualifier Alex Bolt but came up short against the highly-rated Brit Jack Draper in the next round. Draper outfoxed Paul in straight sets in the quarter-final.

Gregoire Barrere at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 1

On the other hand, Gregoire Barrere amassed 21 wins from 45 matches in 2023 which included a semi-final appearance at the Eastbourne International. He also reached the quarter-finals of the Montpellier Open.

The Frenchman lost his first match in 2024 to Alex Michelsen. Barrere will enter the Australian Open on the back of a qualifying round exit at the ASB Classic. Michelsen stunned Barrere to clinch the contest in two sets.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere head-to-head

The head-to-head between Paul and Barrere is locked at 2-2. Paul defeated the Frenchman in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Eastbourne International.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -1100 -1.5(-500) Over 33.5(+105) Gregoire Barrere +625 +1.5(+300) Under 33.5(-150)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere prediction

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Split - Day 5

Fans can expect a frenetic battle between Paul and Barrere in the first round of the Australian Open. Neither player will be wanting to register an early exit at the opening Grand Slam event of the year. Considering their recent head-to-head battle and results on the big stage, Paul will be a slight favorite to win the match.

The American is inching closer to making a significant impact. His energetic presence and accurate shot-making skills on the court can cause problems for any opponent on tour. However, Paul will need to take calculated risks to ensure he begins well in the first round.

The Frenchman, on the contrary, has stuck to his task despite tough losses in the last few months. He's only managed to amass three wins from 10 matches since August on the main tour. Known for his towering serve and deceptive shot selection skills, Barrere will need to play out of his skin to have a say in this bout.

The 29-year-old has the potential to present a tough challenge to Paul in the first round. However, it is most likely that the American, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, will get the ball rolling with a win.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets.