Australian Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper preview

2024 Adelaide International: Day 3

Fourteenth seed Tommy Paul will take on Jack Draper in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 18.

Paul will feel gutted to have not won a title last year. The American garnered 47 wins from 75 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Acapulco Open and the Eastbourne International. He put in a commendable shift all season and also registered semifinal runs at the Canada Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The 26-year-old will face Jack Draper, who outlasted him in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International last week. After an exhausted display against the Brit, Paul tightened the screws at the Australian Open and defeated Gregoire Barrere in the first round. Paul cruised past the Frenchman in just over 90 minutes 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Meanwhile, Jack Draper had a promising season in 2023, amassing 19 wins from 31 matches and a runner-up finish at the Sofia Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 and chalked up a fourth round appearance at the US Open.

The Brit almost made a perfect start to the new season in Adelaide. He defeated the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik en route to the finals, but couldn't get past Jiri Lehecka. The Czech player outsmarted Draper in a close three-set contest 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The 22-year-old continued his form at the Australian Open. After a slow start against Marcos Giron, he overpowered the American 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round.

Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Draper leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Paul. He defeated the American most recently at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul Jack Draper

Odds will be updated when available.

Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper prediction

2024 Adelaide International: Day 4

Fans can expect a frenetic encounter between two hard hitters on the men's tour. Both players would be eager to continue their run and reach the second week in Melbourne.

Tommy Paul was two wins away from capturing the Australian Open trophy last year. Known for his outstanding agility and accurate groundstrokes, he's left no stone unturned to find his top potential on the main tour. Draper can expect a huge challenge in the second round, knowing that Paul couldn't get past him in their previous encounter.

The Brit will hope to stick to the same game plan and target Paul's weakness, which is his serve. He broke Paul's serve four times during their previous clash in Adelaide. However, Draper will need to bring his A-game to the fore again and start well in this bout. His down-the-line forehand is the most potent weapon in his armoury.

Ultimately, the player who holds his nerve in crucial moments and plays clinically at a high tempo will hold the advantage in this match. Draper has momentum on his side, but taking on Paul at a Major tournament would be a much bigger challenge. The American's record at Major events and experience on the main tour should see him through to the third round.

Pick: Paul to win in four sets.