Australian Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: January 20, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Paul is through to the third round.

Fourteenth seed Tommy Paul takes on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday (January 20) for a place in the second week.

World No. 14 Paul saw off Jack Draper in four sets in the second round. The 2023 semifinalist (lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic) dropped two games in the opener before Draper hit back with a 6-3 set to restore parity.

Paul produced a 6-3 set of his own to inch ahead before winning a 12-game fourth set to reach the Melbourne third round for the second straight year. Having lost in the Adelaide quarterfinals to Draper a week earlier, it was sweet revenge for the American as he improved to 3-1 on the season.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old beat Gregoire Barrere in straight sets in his opener as he seeks another deep run at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Kecmanovic has taken a much more circuitous route to the Round of 32. The 24-year-old took the first set 6-4 against the 24th seed Jan-Lennard Struff in their second-round showdown, but the German won the next to make it a set apiece.

Kecmanovic was then back in front, taking a tight third set in a tiebreak, but Struff wasn't going anywhere, producing another 6-1 set to force a decider. In an intense fifth set - which went to a supertiebreak - Kecmanovic won 11-9 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Having beaten Yosuke Watanuki in four sets in the first round, the Serb is now a win away from matching his best run at Melbourne Park (fourth round, 2022).

Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic holds a 2-1 record against Paul in their head-to-head. But the American won the pair's last clash in the Cincinnati opening round last year in straight sets. This will be their fourth clash on hardcourt, third on outdoor hard, and second at the Australian Open.

Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tommy Paul Miomir Kecmanovic

(Odds will be updated when they release)

Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Kecmanovic is looking to reach the second week for the second time.

Both players like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Paul, though, enjoys a slight edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree on the surface, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal a year ago.

Kecmanovic will be a bit exhausted after his exploits against Struff but has had success against Paul in Melbourne. Expect another tight contest, but Paul should take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Paul to win in four sets