Australian Open 2024: Top 5 men's singles contenders ft. Alexander Zverev & Grigor Dimitrov

Melbourne is the center of attention for the next fortnight as the 2024 Australian Open is set to begin on Sunday, January 14.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of scripting more history as usual. He's eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title, which would make him the player with the most Major titles in the history of the sport. He's currently tied with Margaret Court at 24 trophies each.

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be aiming to add to their Grand Slam tally as well. The former is gunning for this third title at the Majors, while the latter is on the hunt for his second.

While some players are looking to inflate their already existing title count, others are still vying for their maiden title. So keeping aside the usual suspects, here's a look at five players who could contend for the 2024 Australian Open title:

#5 - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas isn't super high on form and fitness heading into the year's first Major. He concluded the previous season with a mid-match retirement and eventual withdrawal from the ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas represented Greece in the United Cup to start the new season. He won his singles tie against Steven Diez of Canada, but lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

However, one can't count out Tsitsipas completely when it comes to the Australian Open. Since making his debut here in 2018, he has reached the semifinals thrice, and also advanced to the final last year. The Greek has often played his best tennis here, and could be inspired to do so yet again.

#4 - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rublev has been a top 10 mainstay for a few years now, but is lacking in big results. He did win his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo last year, but has hit a roadblock when it comes to the Majors.

Rublev has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam nine times now, including twice at the Australian Open. He started the new season with a title-winning run in Hong Kong. If the Russian is able to get over the quarterfinal hump, he has a pretty decent shot at the title in Melbourne.

#3 - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 United Cup.

Zverev played a huge role in Germany's triumph at the United Cup. He played every singles and mixed doubles match for this team, and along with Laura Siegemund, guided their team to victory in the final.

Zverev also saved a couple of championship points against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the final. After a career threatening injury sustained at the 2022 French Open, the German made his comeback last year and re-entered the top 10 too.

Zverev has enough experience in making it to the latter end of a Major at this point. He's a former semifinalist in Melbourne as well. All that remains is for him to maintain his composure in key moments, which could push him into the winner's circle.

#2 - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Brisbane International.

2017 was a memorable year for Dimitrov. He started the year with a title in Brisbane and a semifinal at the Australian Open, and finished it by winning the ATP Finals. It has been quite a bumpy ride for the Bulgarian since then.

While Dimitrov enjoyed a few good results over the next few years, it wasn't until last year he showed glimpses of his old form. He reached the finals of the Geneva Open and the Paris Masters, and made the last four in Shanghai too.

Dimitrov's resurgence continued this year as well, as he captured his first title in over six years at the Brisbane International. The 32-year old is playing some of his best tennis at present and this could finally be his moment to shine at a Major.

#1 - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup.

It's all falling into place for Sinner at last. The second half of the 2023 season was quite momumental for him. A semifinal at Wimbledon was followed by a title at the Canadian Open. He continued to impress at the tail end of the year too, with titles in Beijing and Vienna, along with a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals.

Sinner capped off a memorable year by winning the Davis Cup with his compatriots. During this time he also bested Djokovic twice, the only player to do so last year.

Since the Serb is the man to beat at the Australian Open, Sinner will be glad to have finally scored some wins over him. It could prove to be the difference between winning and losing for him here. The Italian has shown tremendous growth over the last year and a Major title will be the perfect reward for his efforts.