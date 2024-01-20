Australian Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round

Date: Monday, January 22

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska preview

18th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will take on Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Azarenka is one of the oldest players on the WTA tour at 34. She did not have it easy in her first two matches of the tournament, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 against Camila Giorgi in the first round and 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 against Clara Tauson in the second round. However, she showed glimpses of her vintage form in upsetting 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5 in the third round.

Yastremska, meanwhile, is having a dream run in the tournament. Ranked 93rd in the world, the 23-year-old Ukrainian caused a big upset by beating seventh seed and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2 in her opener.

She then thumped Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2 in the second round and prevailed over Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Melbourne Major. Thus, she has dropped only a set in three matches so far and is in great form at the moment.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The two players have played each other three times on the WTA Tour, with Azarenka leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their most recent meeting came in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2023, where the Belarusian defeated the Ukrainian 6-4, 7-6(5).

Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka Dayana Yastremska

(Odds will be updated once available)

Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska prediction

If Yastremska is able to play the kind of tennis she has played so far in the tournament, she should go through to the quarterfinals. She is more athletic than Azarenka and much younger, too.

Azarenka has a good return of serve and can hit quality down-the-line shots, especially off her backhand. However, Yastremska’s backhand is even better arguably and she can also hit her crosscourt forehand really well. Hence, Azarenka should be prepared to stretch towards her right hand side frequently on Monday.

The Ukrainian’s volleying skills are also better than the Belarusian's. However, Azarenka is a two-time champion in Melbourne and knows how to win big matches, even if big results have been eluding her as of late.

Still, the former World No. 1 should find it difficult this time around and Yastremska might be able to edge through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Yastremska to win three sets.