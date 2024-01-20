Australian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin

Date: January 22, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin preview

Zheng Qinwen celebrates match point against Yafan Wang

In the upcoming fourth-round match of the 2024 Australian Open, 12th seed Zheng Qinwen is set to face Oceane Dodin. Qinwen displayed remarkable resilience in her recent match against Yafan Wang, securing a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8).

The Chinese's journey to this stage has been commendable. She started her campaign by overcoming American Ashlyn Krueger (3-6, 6-2, 6-3), followed by a solid win against Brit Katie Boulter (6-3, 6-3).

On the other side, Oceane Dodin, has also made a significant impact. She reached the Round of 16 after winning an all-French clash against Clara Burel with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Dodin's wins against Lin Zhu and Martina Trevisan in the first two rounds, both in straight sets (6-4, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-4, respectively), demonstrate her ability to handle tough opponents.

The Frenchwoman will look to continue attacking with her aggressive shots against Qinwen's counter-punching style. The Chinese, fueled by a streak of solid victories, is set to maintain her strong stride as well.

Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head

Zheng Qinwen leads Oceane Dodin 2:1 in their head-to-head record. The duo's most recent meeting came at the ITF tour in W100 Contrexeville.

The 2024 Australian Open marks their first face-off in a WTA Tour and at a Grand Slam event.

Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin odds

Zheng Qinwen vs Oceane Dodin prediction

Oceane Dodin plays a backhand against Lin Zhu

Zheng Qinwen, after a hard-fought victory against Yafan Wang, has shown her ability to handle pressure and deliver under challenging conditions. Qinwen's on a roll, scaling the ranks with wins that show she's not just surviving the pressure but thriving in it.

Dodin, on the other hand, has also been remarkable in her journey to the fourth round. Sweeping past Burel in straight sets, Dodin really showed off her sharp control of the game.

Dodin's impressive tally of winners and crucial break points speaks volumes; she's clearly aiming for more than just participation—she’s gunning for supremacy on the court.

Qinwen's recent streak and mental toughness give her a slight upper hand in the upcoming clash. Yet Dodin's flair for the unpredictable could easily spice things up, promising a showdown that's anything but predictable.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in straight sets.