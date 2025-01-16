Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley

Date: January 16, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley preview

Alexander Zverev in action at the Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Second seed Alexander Zverev will face Jacob Fearnley in the third round of the Australian Open on January 16. The winner of the match will take on either 14th seed Ugo Humbert or 20th seed Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.

Trending

Zverev entered the Grand Slam after winning both the singles matches he played at the United Cup. The German faced former Top-10 player Lucas Pouille in the first round and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash against Pedro Martinez.

Zverev got off to a fine start, as he took the opening set 6-1. The 27-year-old then won the second set after a sole break of serve in the fifth game. The German produced another dominant display in the third set to seal a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win, and subsequently, a spot in the third round of the Australian Open.

Jacob Fearnley entered the Melbourne Major after a semifinal exit at a Challenger event in Canberra. The Brit faced the unpredictable Nick Kyrgios in the opening round and registered a 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) win to reach the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

Here, Fearnley faced Frenchman Arthur Cazaux and found himself a set down. However, the Brit bounced back and took the next three sets and registered a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win and reached the third round. This is the first time he has gone this far at a Grand Slam in his career as of now.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head

The two have not had any prior encounters, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -1200 -7.5 (-105) Over 32.5 (-115) Jacob Fearnley +625 +7.5 (-135) Under 32.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Alexander Zverev vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

Zverev has started off well at the Australian Open and will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win.

The 27-year-old has won 91 out of 118 points (77.1%) on his first serve so far during the Australian Open, serving 26 aces. He also hit 74 winners while producing 51 unforced errors. Zverev will look to be as aggressive as he can and his powerful backhand will no doubt be difficult to deal with. The German will also be eager to serve as many aces as he can with his highly effective serve.

Fearnley's first-serve numbers during the Australian Open so far have been almost identical to that of Zverev's. The Brit has won 106 out of 137 points (77.3%), with 26 aces to his name. However, he has also served 17 double faults and cannot afford to accumulate too many of those against someone of the German's quality.

Fearnley will rely heavily on his service games while looking to produce the odd decisive break. The Brit has done well so far but he will no doubt have to outdo himself from the first two matches if he is to get the better of Zverev.

While the Brit will be high on confidence, the level of tennis that the German has produced over the past 15-20 months makes it difficult to predict anything less than a win for the World No. 2.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

