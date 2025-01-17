Australian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Elina Svitolina vs (4) Jasmine Paolini

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Elina Svitolina vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Jasmine Paolini at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Paolini will face the two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, Elina Svitolina, in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open on Saturday, 18 January.

Both players have not dropped a set at this year's Australian Open yet, as 29-year-old Paolini outplayed the Chinese qualifier Sijia Wei 6-0, 6-4 in her opening match and then defeated Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-3.

The Italian player started her season at the United Cup, as she defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and France's Chloe Paquet in straight sets, before going down 2-6, 2-6 against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Svitolina earned a 6-4, 6-4 win against Sorana Cirstea in the first round. She eased past USA's Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

Elina Svitolina at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Svitolina and Paolini have never faced each other before on the WTA Tour.

Elina Svitolina vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Elina Svitolina vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

2024 French Open and Wimbledon finalist Paolini had not won even a single match in her first four appearances at the Australian Open. In fact, until the end of 2023, she had won only four out of the 20 matches she played at all Grand Slams.

Last year, things changed for her as she reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open and then reached finals at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Although she has a 50% win percentage at Melbourne Park, she is in much better form now.

Paolini's Ukrainian opponent, Svitolina is much more experienced, as this is her 12th appearance at the event and she has reached the last 16 four times in the past.

Currently ranked 27th in the WTA Rankings, Svitolina has won 27 out of the 38 matches she has played at the event, including two quarterfinal appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Former World No. 3, Svitolina would be looking to use her experience and unsettle Paolini with her powerful groundstrokes.

Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.

