Australian Open 2025 final: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Date: January 26, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (outdoor)

Prize Money: A$96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev preview

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will lock horns with World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the final of the Australian Open 2025.

Sinner kicked off his title defense with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Nicolas Jarry. He then rallied from a set down to beat Tristan Schoolkate in four sets and dealt with Marcos Giron in straight sets. He needed four sets to beat 13th seed Holger Rune in the fourth round and brushed aside eighth seed Alex de Minaur for the loss of six games in the quarterfinals.

Sinner faced a familiar rival in the form of 21st seed Ben Shelton in the semifinals. A closely contested first set went the Italian's way after outplaying his rival in the tie-break. He then broke the American's serve twice in each of the next two sets to register a 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 win and advance to the final here for the second consecutive year.

Zverev eased past Lucas Pouille, Pedro Martinez, and Jacob Fearnley in straight sets to reach the fourth round. He dropped his first set of the week against 14th seed Ugo Humbert but still scored a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over him. He beat 12th seed Tommy Paul 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown against 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic.

The highly-anticipated contest had an anti-climatic end as Djokovic retired after going down in the first-set tie-break. Rumors of his potential injury were doing the rounds prior to the match, and he looked hampered throughout the one set that he played. It wasn't the way he wanted to but Zverev still advanced to his first final at the venue at the expense of his opponent's misfortune.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev leads Sinner 4-2 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-275

+1.5 (-625)

Over 39.5 (-120)

Alexander Zverev

+225

-1.5 (+333)

Under 39.5 (-120)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner's win over Shelton extended his unbeaten run to 20 matches, a streak that commenced with his title-winning run at last year's Shanghai Masters. He's also on a 13-match winning streak in Melbourne, as well as at the Majors as he won the US Open last year. He also improved his record on hardcourts to 59-3 since the start of the 2024 season.

Zverev will hope that the third time's the charm for him. He lost his previous two Major finals in heartbreaking fashion. He led Dominic Thiem by two sets to love in the US Open 2020 final, and even served for the title in the final set, and was two points shy of a win but couldn't get the job done.

Zverev also led Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to one in last year's French Open final but came up short once again. He has dropped only two sets en route to the final here, the same as Sinner. Both have served really well throughout the tournament, with the Italian winning an average of 79 percent of his first serve points, and the German winning 78 percent of his.

While Zverev leads Sinner in their rivalry, the past won't matter here as most of their matches took place before 2024. The former lost to the latter last year, which marked the start of his purple patch. The Italian has turned around his losing head-to-head against other top players as well.

Sinner trailed Daniil Medvedev 6-0 in their head-to-head and now leads him 8-7. Djokovic also enjoyed a 4-1 advantage in their rivalry, and now it is tied at 4-4. The Italian's dominance shows no signs of waning, and he will be the heavy favorite to defend his Australian Open title on Sunday.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

