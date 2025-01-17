Australian Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Holger Rune vs Mimomir Kecmanovic

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

13th-seeded Holger Rune will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the Australian Open. The Danish player did not have much game time in the leadup to the Melbourne Major. He lost his first match of the season to Jiri Lehecka, losing 5-7, 3-6 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Trending

At the Australian Open, the 13th seed opened his campaign with a five-set thriller against Zhang Zhizeh of China. In a match that ebbed and flowed, the Dane came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

In the next round, he faced off against a former Major finalist and a former semifinalist in Melbourne, Matteo Berrettini. Rune started the match off slow, as he trailed 2-5 in the first set. However, once he won the first set in the tiebreak, he took control of the match, winning 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, and 7-6 (8).

Miomir Kecmanovic came to the Australian Open on the back of some good form. The Serb had a decent semifinal run at the Adelaide International. He lost his last four encounters 3-6, 6-7 (4) to Sebastian Korda.

In Melbourne, the former Top 30 player started with a five-set victory over compatriot Dusan Lajovic, with the scoreline being 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Kecmanovic then caused an upset, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 over 18th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1 between the two players. The last match was won by Rune 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the 2023 Swiss Indoors event.

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -200 -1.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-135) Miomir Kecmanovic +155 +1.5 (-130) Under 38.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Before the 2025 edition, Rune had only won four matches at the Australian Open, with a fourth-round run at the 2023 edition being his best performance in Melbourne. Overall, the Danish player has reached five hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles. That includes his biggest career title at the 2022 Paris Masters, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Novak Djokovic in the final.

Kecmanovic has a modest 7-6 record at the Australian Open before this year. The Serbian's fourth-round appearance last year was his best showing at Melbourne Park. Overall he has reached only one hard-court final in his career, losing 0-6, 7-5, 2-6 to Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Delray Beach Open.

Rune, being the higher seed and one who has the experience of playing in the later stages of a Major, will have the advantage in the upcoming match.

Pick- Rune to win in four sets

