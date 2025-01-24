  • home icon
Australian Open 2025 women's final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys - Where to watch, live streaming & start time | Complete schedule of Day 14

By Prem Mehta
Modified Jan 24, 2025 16:42 GMT
Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty
The 2025 Australian Open is reaching its climax, with Day 14 featuring thrilling matchups, including the highlight of the day women’s singles final between top seed Aryna Sabalenka and 19th-seeded Madison Keys.

The defending champion will be looking to win the third consecutive title, whereas, on the other hand, the American with her fearless play will look to win her first Major title. With both players in top shape, fans can expect an electrifying contest under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

The men’s doubles final is on the cards following the women’s final. This should be a fiery contest as the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori faces Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and Great Britain’s Henry Patten. Both duos have displayed brilliant team play throughout the tournament, so this final is set to be a gripping contest.

Schedule for Day 14 of the Australian Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka practicing on Day 13 before the big finals - Source: Getty
Rod Laver Arena

Starting at noon local time – Boys' Singles Final: [8] Henry Bernet (SUI) vs. Benjamin Willwerth (USA)

Followed by – Girls' Singles Final: [4] Wakana Sonobe (JPN) vs. [6] Kristina Penickova (USA)

Not before 7:30 PM local time – Women's Singles Final: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [19] Madison Keys (USA)

Followed by – Men’s Doubles Final: [3] Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) vs. [6] Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)

Australian Open 2025: Where to watch

Andrea Vavassori is playing volley and Simone Bolelli is at the baseline - Source: Getty
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Sony Sports, Sony LIV

UK and Europe - Eurosport

Australian Open 2025: Match timings

At noon local time on Day 14, the first matches will be boys' and girls' singles finals. In Rod Laver Arena's night session, the focus is shifted to the highly anticipated women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys, which starts at 7:30 PM local time. The men’s doubles final will end the action-packed day at Melbourne Park.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
