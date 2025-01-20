Australian Open 2025 women's singles odds: Who is the bookies' favorite with final 8 decided? Ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka

The quarterfinal line-up of the Women's singles event at the 2025 Australian Open is complete and bookies have declared Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek as the top two favorites to win the title.

World No. 1 Sabalenka, who has won her last 18 matches at the Australian Open Open and has won 31 out of her last 32 Grand Slam matches on hard courts, has favorable odds at +150 as per BetMGM, which means a $100 bet on her will you win another $50.

The 26-year-old has not dropped a set at Melbourne Park since the 2023 Australian Open final, but she could be challenged by the 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semifinals. The American is the third in the list of favourites with +400 odds.

Trending

20-year-old Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in their last meeting at the WTA Finals and is currently on a winning streak of 11 matches. The American helped her nation's contingent win the United Cup, during which, she beat Swiatek in the final.

Iga Swiatek is in contention to become World No. 1 after the Australian Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses for a photo shoot outside of Court Philippe-Chatrier with the winner's trophy at the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 9th, 2024, in Paris, France - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is just behind Sabalenka, with +160 odds. The Pole has dropped only 11 games so far at the 2025 Australian Open and can become World No. 1 again by winning her sixth Grand Slam.

Even if Swiatek doesn't win, she can still reach the top of the WTA rankings depending on how Aryna Sabalenka does.

Swiatek defeated 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and the German lucky loser Eva Lys in the third and fourth rounds respectively, dropping only two games in both matches combined.

2015 and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist Madison Keys is the fourth favorite with +1100 odds of winning the event. The American will start her Quarterfinal match as the favorite of bookies against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Fifth in the list of favorites is Spain's Paula Badosa, who has +2800 odds to lift the Australian Open trophy. The former World No. 2 has never reached a semifinal at any Grand Slam before.

Sixth on the list is Elina Svitolina, who has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the third time, where she will face Madison Keys. The Ukrainian's odds are +3500.

World No. 8 Emma Navarro is the fourth highest ranked player left in the draw, but according to the bookies she is seventh in the list of the favorites with odds of +4500. Navarro will face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Lowest in the list of favorites according to the bookies is 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with +7000 odds. The Russian is going to face the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback