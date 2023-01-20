Australian Open champion father but molded into a giant killer by his mother: A look into Sebastian Korda's incredible journey

Sebastian Korda announced himself on the international tennis stage on Friday, taking out Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. The American, who has previously scored wins over the likes of Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz, needed just three sets to dispose off the Russian, winning 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4).

The win saw the 22-year-old reach the second week in Melbourne for the first time in his career, improving on his third-round appearance from last year. While Medvedev will be leaving the Top-10 as a result of the loss, Korda will be entering the Top-30 for the very first time, a trait he can now proudly share with his mother.

For Sebastian Korda, son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, was molded into the player he is today mainly by his mother Regina. Regina Rajchrtova (married Kordova) was a former Top-30 player from the Czech Republic, reaching the fourth round at the US Open twice in her career (1989 and 1991). She also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in doubles, her best-ever result at Grand Slams in any category.

She might not have been as prolific in her own playing career as her husband, who rose to as high as World No. 2 after winning the 1998 edition of the Melbourne Major, but as a coach to her son, it was Regina all the way.

While Petr traveled the world with his oldest daughter Jessica Korda, supporting her as a caddy during her journey as a golf professional, Regina spent her time fine-tuning her son's tennis prowess.

Speaking in an earlier interview, the World No. 31 had revealed that he used to spend more time on-court with his mother than with his father, crediting her for shaping his game.

"She basically shaped my game, how it is today. When I just started playing tennis, my oldest sister, she was playing professional golf, so my dad was travelling with her and caddying for her, so I was on the court every single day when I was a kid, with my mom," Korda said. "We spent a lot of time on court together. Probably more than my dad."

Calling her the "rock" of their family, Sebastian Korda waxed lyrical about his mother Regina for the influence she had on his exciting playstyle, lamenting how her role in his success often goes under the radar.

"She did a pretty good job with my game. She was an incredible player. She doesn’t get the fame as my dad or my sisters, but she’s a rock to our whole family and without that we wouldn’t be here,” Korda said. "She's probably one of the biggest influences that I have. The way my strokes are and everything is because she's the one that kind of tuned it that way.

As for Sebastian Korda himself, he will be hoping to reach his first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal -- a feat he came close to achieving at the 2020 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Sebastian Korda takes on Hubert Hurkacz in Australian Open fourth round

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Australian Open

Following his victory over Daniil Medvedev, Sebastian Korda will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Pole had a harder time in the third round, needing five sets before he could send Denis Shapovalov packing from Melbourne Park.

The duo have met on tour only once previously, with Hurkacz beating him in straight sets at the 2021 Delray Beach Open. The winner of the clash will take on either Karen Khachanov or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

