Australian Open Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner, Sebastian Korda vs Hubert Hurkacz

The Australian Open is gradually reaching its latter stages as the fourth round will begin on Day 7. Four men's singles matches will take place with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner playing a rematch of last year's quarterfinal while the in-form Sebastian Korda will take on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Jiri Lehecka while Karen Khachanov and Yoshihito Nishioka will lock horns in a battle between two players who have improved a lot in recent months.

On that note, let’s take a look at the predictions for the men's singles matches on Day 7 of the Australian Open.

#1. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over Tallon Griekspoor

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against 15th seed Jannik Sinner in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal in Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas won that match in straight sets and will be expected to triumph over the Italian once again.

However, someone of Sinner's quality should not be written off as he is very capable of defeating the Greek. The Italian came back from two sets down to beat Marton Fucsovics in his previous match, so he will be feeling the physical effects of it. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set in the tournament and looks in pretty good shape at the moment.

The Greek helped his team reach the semifinals of the United Cup, where he won each of his four singles matches. Sinner has so far lost just one match this season, against Sebastian Korda at the Adelaide International 1. The Italian will have to be very composed on the court if he is to beat Tsitsipas

However, given the Greek's recent performances, he should be able to get the win and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Predicted Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas.

#2. Sebastian Korda vs Hubert Hurkacz

29th seed Sebastian Korda will face 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in what will be the second meeting between the two. Hurkacz won his last match against Korda, which came in the final of the 2021 Delray Beach Open. However, Korda will perhaps be favored to win this time, given his recent run of form.

The American has had an impressive start to the 2023 season, winning seven out of eight matches so far. He reached the final of the Adelaide International and also had a championship point against Novak Djokovic before losing 6-7(8), 7-6(4), 6-4.

Korda has looked in good touch at the Australian Open and is yet to drop a set. The 22-year-old will be in even better spirits after beating Daniil Medvedev in his last match.

Hurkacz survived two five-setters against Lorenzo Sonego and Denis Shapovalov to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. The Pole has shown a lot of resilience lately and will have to be at his best if he is to beat Korda.

The match promises to be a nail-biting thriller and we could be in for another five-setter. While Korda might be favored due to his recent performances, Hurkacz's composure might see him edge out the American and reach his first quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz.

#3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Auger-Aliassime has not had it easy at the Australian Open this year, but managed to get the job done in his first three matches. Lehecka produced a gritty performance to beat 11th seed Cameron Norrie 6-7(8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. He previously beat 21st seed Borna Coric in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime has often shown inconsistency and while he hasn't been at his absolute best, he is still effective enough to get the job done and should be able to defeat Lehecka.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

#4. Karen Khachanov vs Yoshihito Nishioka

18th seed Karen Khachanov will face 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka in what will be the fourth meeting between the two. Khachanov leads the head-to-head 2-1 but Nishioka won the last encounter between the two at the 2022 Citi Open.

The Japanese has produced some impressive performances over the past 4-5 months that saw him enter the Top 40 of the ATP rankings. He started the 2023 season by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 and reached the semifinals before an injury ended his tournament. Nishioka has done well at the Australian Open so far and is yet to drop a set.

Khachanov reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1 & 2 and started the Asia-Pacific Major with a straight-sets win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The 26-year-old beat Jason Kubler in the second round before triumphing 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9) over 16th seed Frances Tiafoe. This victory will no doubt boost his spirits as the American was in good form.

Khachanov and Nishioka are expected to play a tightly-contested match which could go to five sets. Eventually, the Russian might just about manage to get the win and reach the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Karen Khachanov.

