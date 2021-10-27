Austrian Mail Service launches special stamp featuring Dominic Thiem

Austria Post has paid tribute to Dominic Thiem by launching a stamp featuring the former World No. 3's face and signature. The stamp is shaped like a tennis ball and made out of felt.

The general director of the Austrian Post Office, Georg Pölzl, presented Thiem with the first print of the unique stamp on Monday. As per reports, 150,000 pieces priced at €7 per unit are available across all post offices in Austria. They can also be ordered online through Austria Post's official website.

The personalised Dominic Thiem Stamp launched by Austria Post

Thiem was delighted by the gesture, which was made in recognition of his consistent performances over the last few years. The Austrian achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 3, and won his first Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open.

Speaking at the launch, Thiem said he hoped the personalized stamp would bring happiness to the Austrian people.

"The stamps are something special for many people, so I hope to bring joy to many people with my personal stamp," the 28-year-old said.

ATP Tour shares Vienna Open flashback featuring Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem pictured during a post-match interview at the 2020 Vienna Open

A few months ago, Dominic Thiem called time on his 2021 season due to a wrist injury, meaning he was forced to skip his US Open and Indian Wells title defenses, as well as the ongoing Vienna Open.

The ATP Tour, however, was quick to ensure fans were not starved of the Austrian's fantastic shots as they shared a rally between Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman from the 2019 Vienna Open final.

The Vienna Open was one of five titles Dominic Thiem won during the 2019 season. The Austrian fought back from a set down to defeat Schwartzman in a thrilling final.

However, his attempt at a second successive title at the tournament was halted by Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals last year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram