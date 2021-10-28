Autographed Serena Williams rookie card fetches record $44,280 at auction

A 2003 rookie card signed by 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams drew a hefty bid of $44,280 at a recent auction held by New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.

The bid set a new record for a women's sports card, which was previously held by soccer star Mia Hamm's 1992 rookie card. Hamm's card was sold earlier this year for $34,440.

The limited-edition rookie card, serial-numbered "001/100", features apparel worn by Serena Williams along with her signature. A similar unsigned card went for $12,300 at the auction.

In an official statement, Ken Goldin, the executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions, said that there was an increased demand for women's trading cards over the last couple of years, with people "accepting them as collectables".

"People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," Goldin said in a statement. "We've seen that gradually increase over the past three years, with a heavy increase in the second half of 2020 up through 2021."

"On forum boards and social media, I see people looking for women's sports cards," he added.

Serena Williams (L) at her last Grand Slam final.

Goldin elaborated on the interest in Williams' autographed card, saying that with several people putting together 'GOAT' collections, the American's card was an obvious draw.

"The effect you have with Serena is that there are a lot of people putting together GOAT collections," Goldin said. "They want Pele, Ali, Jordan, Tiger, Brady ... and they include Serena. I think that's the single biggest impact that is lifting her cards above all other women athletes."

"I believe it will [get crazier] for Serena Williams collectables" - Ken Goldin

Ken Goldin called Serena Williams collectables a 100% lock for future auctions.

Ken Goldin also spoke about the massive disparity in bids drawn by items belonging to men and women sporting icons, saying there was still "a long way to go" to achieve equality. A 2003-04 LeBron James rookie patch autograph card sold for $2.46 million at the same auction.

Goldin added that they plan to include more products from women athletes going forward. He also believes the demand for Serena Williams' collectables will get "crazier" in the future.

"Of course, there's still a long way to go," Goldin said. "I believe it will [get crazier] for Serena. We're gonna have new women's tennis product come out, I think that's a 100% lock."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Serena -- much like Jordan was included in Upper Deck basketball when they had the license for years after he retired -- will be included in those products long after she's retired." he continued. "Serena is very international. I could definitely see tremendous future growth for all of her collectables."

Edited by Arvind Sriram