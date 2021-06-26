Bad Homburg Open 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Angelique Kerber vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: 26 June 2021

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: 1 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Angelique Kerber will take on Katerina Siniakova in the final of the inaugural Bad Homburg Open on Saturday. Both women will look to clinch the title and carry some momentum into Wimbledon next week.

With rain washing away Thursday’s action, Kerber and Siniakova played twice on Friday to secure their respective berths in the final.

Katerina Siniakova

Siniakova pulled off consecutive upsets over seeded players Laura Siegemund and Sara Sorribes Tormo. Kerber, on the other hand, was taken the distance twice, coming back from a set down against Amanda Anisimova and familiar foe Petra Kvitova.

Kerber has struggled to live up to her billing as a three-time Grand Slam champion in the last few years. Into her first final since the 2019 Eastbourne International, the German will be bidding for an elusive 13th career title in front of her home crowd.

For Siniakova, her doubles triumph at Roland Garros earlier this month seems to have fueled her confidence in singles. She has been in fine form all week and will look to cap things off with a title.

Angelique Kerber vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Katerina Siniakova have met five times, with the German leading the head-to-head 4-1. Their most recent encounter was at the Grampians Trophy this year which Kerber won in three sets.

Angelique Kerber vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

This match will feature plenty of long rallies between the German southpaw and the Czech doubles specialist. Siniakova, on her part, will need to find a way to breach Kerber's remarkable defense and stay on top in the baseline exchanges.

Angelique Kerber

While both women have served decently this week, they need to be wary of double faults that have crept in during decisive moments. Siniakova also tends to leak a considerable number of unforced errors when the going gets tough.

Kerber's experience and superior pedigree on grass could ultimately tip the scale in her favor and she should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram