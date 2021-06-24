Bad Homburg Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Petra Kvitova vs (5) Nadia Podoroska

Date: 24 June 2021

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 pm ET

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Petra Kvitova fended off a spirited challenge from American youngster Ann Li in her second-round encounter at the 2021 Bad Homburg Open. The Czech needed nearly two hours to eke out a 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-1 win. She will next play Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kvitova has faced a couple of tough tests in this tournament already, but has managed to come through. Her serve and forehand have proven to be huge weapons on grass and she has thus far found answers to everything her opponents have thrown at her.

Nadia Podoroska

Podoroska, meanwhile, has done well to bounce back from an early exit at Roland Garros, where she was a quarterfinalist last year.

The Argentine has notched up a couple of impressive wins this week. Her second-round triumph over Patricia Maria Tig in particular would have filled her with confidence given she had to bounce back from a wobble in the second set.

She will now be eyeing a first-ever grasscourt semifinal.

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Nadia Podoroska leads Petra Kvitova 1-0 in their current head-to-head, having claimed a hard-fought win over the Czech at the Yarra Valley Classic earlier this year.

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Kvitova will be looking to avenge her loss to the Argentine earlier in the year.

Petra Kvitova will enter this contest as the favorite, but the top seed will need to be wary of the threat Nadia Podoroska poses.

Kvitova enjoys using her big serve and powerful groundstrokes to take control of the rallies, but she will be well aware of her opponent's ability to absorb and redirect pace.

Podoroska is a solid counterpuncher and can go toe-to-toe with the best in baseline exchanges. She will look to extend the rallies and turn this into a physical affair.

The top seed has also been vulnerable in tight situations and has coughed up a a large number of double faults in some of her recent matches. Against an opponent like Podoroska, who doesn't give away too many free points, Kvitova cannot afford such slip-ups.

That said, Kvitova looked strong from the baseline in her win over Li and if she can continue to strike the ball as cleanly as she did in that match, she should be able to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win two tight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram