Bad Homburg Open 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Victoria Azarenka vs (7) Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 24 June 2021

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Victoria Azarenka will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Bad Homburg Open on Thursday.

Azarenka has been pushed to the limit this week. After surviving a scare in the first round against compatriot Yuliya Hatouka, the Belarusian saved four match points in a second-round marathon against Alize Cornet.

The three-hour epic was Azarenka's longest match of the year and it remains to be seen how the Belarusian will recover ahead of Thursday's clash.

Sara Sorribes Tormo hasn't had an easy time of it either. Playing in her first grass-court tournament of the season, the Spaniard battled past Martina Trevisan in three sets in her opener. She followed it up with a more straightforward 6-4, 6-4 victory over Misaki Doi.

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sorribes Tormo is enjoying the most successful season of her career. She has notched up 17 match wins already this year and won her first WTA title in Guadalajara, Mexico, beating former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard in the final.

She'll be hoping to continue her fine form when she faces the former World No. 1 on Thursday.

Victoria Azarenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

This will be the first meeting between Azarenka and Sorribes Tormo, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

After seeing off aggressive baseliners in her previous two matches, Azarenka now faces a different challenge in the quarterfinals.

Sorribes Tormo's game is based on relentless movement and the ability to quickly turn defense into offense. Her ability to retrieve almost everything thrown at her makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Azarenka, meanwhile, will rely on her heavy groundstrokes to do the damage. She will hope to rip through the Spaniard's defense by being aggressive off both wings.

Her serve, however, has been a cause for concern lately. She double-faulted five times against Alize Cornet and won just 38% of the points on her second serve.

Under normal circumstances, the Belarusian would be the overwhelming favorite to come through this clash. But the effects of an intense three-hour match could take a toll on Azarenka's body and we expect her to run out of steam.

Prediction: Sara Sorribes Tormo to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram