Bad Homburg Open 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

Former Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka lead a packed field at the inaugural edition of the Bad Homburg Open, a WTA 250 event set to be played from 20 to 26 June.

Also in the mix are 2021 breakthrough players Jessica Pegula, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Sorana Cirstea, as well as home favorites Angelique Kerber, Laura Seigemund and Andrea Petkovic.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray.

Top half: Angelique Kerber, Nadia Podoroska and Sorana Cirstea look to challenge Petra Kvitova

Sorana Cirstea

Top-seeded players: [1] Petra Kvitova, [4] Angelique Kerber, [5] Nadia Podoroska and [6] Sorana Cirstea

Expected semifinal: Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber

Dark horse: Clara Tauson

Analysis: Top seed Petra Kvitova is the overwhelming favorite to come through her section of the draw as she has a couple of easy matches early on.

The Czech had to withdraw from Roland Garros last month following an unfortunate ankle injury sustained during a fall at a post-match press conference. She will be hopeful of a winning return to grass, the surface that is best-suited for her power-packed game - and the surface where she has won both of her Grand Slam titles.

Kvitova will also be looking to avenge her Melbourne losses to Nadia Podoroska and Sorana Cirstea, her projected quarter- and semi-final opponents respectively.

The tenacious Podoroska doesn't necessarily play her best tennis on grass, but could well pose a few troubles for Kvitova. That said, the Argentine will herself need to be wary of a resurgent Patricia Maria Tig early on.

Another Grand Slam champion in Angelique Kerber has been handed an easy opener. But the German will need to be ready to face a fast-rising Clara Tauson in the second round.

Kerber hasn't been in the best of form in recent years, and could end up being an early casualty in the draw.

The winner of the Kerber-Tauson tussle is likely to face an in-form Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals. But that is assuming the Romanian can find a way past dangerous floaters in Andrea Petkovic and Amanda Anisimova.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova def. Sorana Cirstea

Bottom half: Victoria Azarenka and Jessica Pegula on a collission course

Victoria Azarenka

Top-seeded players: [2] Victoria Azarenka, [3] Jessica Pegula, [7] Sara Sorribes Tormo and [8] Laura Siegemund

Expected semifinal: Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula

Dark horse: Katerina Siniakova

Analysis: Jessica Pegula has continued her splendid run of form into the grasscourt season; she reached the quarterfinals at the newly-minted Berlin Open earlier this week. The American could well be headed for a rematch with her conqueror in the German capital, Victoria Azarenka, in the last four.

But to reach that stage of the tournament, Pegula will first have to fend off the likes of Katerina Siniakova, Sloane Stephens and Laura Siegemund.

For Azarenka, who opens against a qualifier, the first real test could come as early as the second round - in the form of Alize Cornet.

The Frenchwoman, better known for her prowess on slower surfaces, showcased some fine first-strike tennis during her run to the last four in Berlin. Cornet scored upset wins over the likes of Bianca Andreescu and Garbine Muguruza along the way.

If Azarenka were to come through that matchup, she would fancy her chances of another deep run in Germany.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka def. Jessica Pegula

Prediction for final

Petra Kvitova def. Viktoria Azarenka

Notable first-round matches

Danka Kovinic vs Amanda Anisimova

Sorana Cirstea vs Andea Petkovic

Laura Siegemund vs Sloane Stephens

Alize Cornet vs Arantxa Rus

Edited by Musab Abid