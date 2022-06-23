Bad Homburg Open 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu.

Date: 23 June 2022.

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $251,750.

Match timing: Approx 1:30 pm local time, 11:30 am GMT, 7:30 am ET and 5 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Berlin Open.

Top seed Daria Kasatkina will take on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Bad Homburg Open on Thursday.

Kasatkina started her campaign here with a commanding win over home favorite Andrea Petkovic, defeating her 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. She was up against another German in the second round, Jule Niemeier.

Kasatkina started the match on a strong note, breaking her opponent's serve twice to bag the opening set. Niemeier stepped up her game in the second set, racing to a 4-0 lead. However, the Russian won the next three games in a row to claw her way back into the match.

The momentum shifted in Niemeier's favor once again as she won the next two games to clinch the set. However, the German was unable to keep up the form in the decider as Kasatkina played some of her best tennis to go 5-0 up.

The World No. 13 held a match point on Niemeier's serve, but the German managed to hold serve for 5-1. Kasatkina was taken to deuce in the next game, but served out the match to win 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 French Open.

Andreescu commenced her Bad Homburg challenge with a 6-3, 6-1 win over 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the first round. She took on Katie Swan in the second round, who had earlier upset 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Andreescu started the match by breaking her opponent's serve, but Swan did the same in the next game. She got the decisive break in the seventh game to lead 4-3, and proceeded to serve out the set soon after that.

Both players held their serve in the first six games of the second set.

wta @WTA



continues to roll at the Solid stuff from the Canadian @Bandreescu_ continues to roll at the #BadHomburgOpen Solid stuff from the Canadian 🍁@Bandreescu_ continues to roll at the #BadHomburgOpen https://t.co/bpn4gZs5B6

Andreescu once again got the decisive break in the seventh game of the second set. The Canadian consolidated the lead to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Andreescu leads Kasatkina 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2019 Canadian Open in three sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Daria Kasatkina -135 +1.5 (-350) 2 Sets (-190) Bianca Andreescu +105 -1.5 (+220) 3 Sets (+135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 Italian Open.

Andreescu has been in sublime form in Bad Homburg so far, competing in her first ever quarterfinal on grass, while Kasatkina reached the last eight at Wimbledon in 2018. The Russian is more experienced on the surface, but it's unwise to count out the 2019 US Open champion.

Andreescu was a bit all over the place initially in her second-round contest against Swan, but found her footing as the match progressed. The Canadian missed quite a few easy shots and her serve took some time to get going. A similarly slow start against the Russian could prove to be costly.

The same can be said for Kasatkina. While Niemeier was unable to make the most of her second-set stumble in the second round, Andreescu is likely to capitalize on such an opportunity.

Andreescu's groundstrokes have more power behind them, but she mixes it up well and doesn't simply focus on outhitting her opponent. Kasatkina also incorporates a fair bit of variety in her game, throwing in drop shots and slices, and is quite adept at changing the pace of the rallies. The Russian has been quite consistent over the last few weeks, and based on her form, is likely to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far