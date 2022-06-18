Bad Homburg Open 2022: Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu.

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Martina Trevisan at the 2022 French Open.

2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan will take on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round of the 2022 Bad Homburg Open.

Trevisan enjoyed the best few weeks of her career last month. She claimed her maiden WTA title at the Rabat Open. She continued her good run of form at the French Open, where she reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. The Italian lost to teenager Coco Gauff in straight sets. Following this result, she attained a career-high ranking World No. 27.

Trevisan then commenced the grass season by competing at a WTA 125 event in Gaiba, Italy. She only participated in doubles and made it to the quarterfinals alongside Ana Bogdan, losing to the American pairing of Madison Brengle and Claire Liu 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 French Open.

Andreescu kicked off her grasscourt season by competing at the Berlin Open. She started off with a tough three-set victory over Katerina Siniakova, defeating the Czech 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The Canadian then took on former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Andreescu lost a closely contested opening set, but completely dominated her opponent to nab the second set. She went up a break in the deciding set to lead 3-1. The 2019 US Open champion then served for the match at 5-4, but got broken.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ 🏼 🏼this year!! Thank you to everyone who showed me some love. I’m so blessed!!! Thank you thank you thank you. I got a birthday dubs win in there too and got a yummy cake to go with it @sabinelisicki 🏼this year!! Thank you to everyone who showed me some love. I’m so blessed!!! Thank you thank you thank you. I got a birthday dubs win in there too and got a yummy cake to go with it @bett1open lovely surprise :) ✌🏼✌🏼this year!! Thank you to everyone who showed me some love. I’m so blessed!!! Thank you thank you thank you. I got a birthday dubs win in there too and got a yummy cake to go with it 😁 @sabinelisicki @bett1open lovely surprise :) https://t.co/jV0fGNB8F5

Andreescu had a couple of break point chances on Pliskova's serve in the following game, but couldn't capitalize on them. In the ensuing tiebreak, the Canadian was constantly on the backfoot and despite leveling the score a few times, she was unable to mount a comeback. In the end, Pliskova won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Andreescu will now aim to gather some momentum at Bad Homburg with Wimbledon right around the corner.

Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

This will be their first encounter on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Martina Trevisan +270 -1.5 (+500) Over 19,5 (-135) Bianca Andreescu -375 +1.5 (-1100) Under 19.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Martina Trevisan vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Neither player is a powerhouse on grass and both are yet to win a match at Wimbledon. Trevisan has fared badly even in the qualifying rounds of the grasscourt Major, notching up just one win so far, which is also her solitary career victory on grass.

Andreescu had a decent lead against Pliskova in Berlin, but she was unable to get across the finish line and often ends up engaged in drawn-out battles. During her breakout season in 2019, she often ended up winning those lengthy contests. But since her return to the tour earlier this year, the Canadian has only briefly displayed that killer instinct which catapulted her to the top of the game.

Trevisan is mainly a player who excels on claycourt. Her heavy forehand and newfound aggression yielded rich dividends at the French Open, but it remains to be seen how well she'll adapt to grasscourts.

While Andreescu hasn't found considerable success on grass, she certainly knows how to play on it. Her serve, while good, could still be better and was the reason why both of her matches went to three sets in Berlin. She's got enough tools in her arsenal to trouble the Italian and will hit her groundstrokes in a variety of ways to bother her opponent.

While Trevisan did have her moment in the sun at the French Open, it's unlikely she'll be able to repeat her success against Andreescu. Expect the Canadian to make a winning start in Bad Homburg.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far