Bad Homburg Open 2022: Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakova

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Fourth seed Simona Halep will square off against Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday.

Halep has had a hot and cold run this season, playing some first-rate tennis but not being able to have a major impact in tournaments. The 30-year old has won 23 out of 31 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Melbourne Summer at the start of the year and runs to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells and lately the Birmingham Classic amongst her best results.

wta @WTA



@Simona_Halep | #RothesayClassic Add a little bit of *speed* to that Add a little bit of *speed* to that 💨@Simona_Halep | #RothesayClassic https://t.co/KFepTRFiRO

The Romanian's three-match win streak in Birmingham was halted by Nottingham Open winner Beatriz Hadad Maia. Halep would have wanted to amend her disappointing second-round exit in Paris with the title, but it wasn't meant to be as the Brazilian won 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to clinch her second trophy in two weeks.

Katerina Siniakova, on the other hand, will be entering Bad Homburg on the back of a stunning victory in the women's doubles draw in Berlin. The 26-year-old teamed up with Storm Sanders to defeat Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann 6-4, 6-3.

However, the Czech hasn't faired well enough in the singles category. Siniakova has only managed to win five out of fifteen matches in 2022, with her best result coming at the Miami Open, where she outclassed World No. 11 and 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the second round.

The World No. 63 took on Bianca Andreescu in her most recent match, where she went down 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Halep leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Siniakova. The Italian defeated Siniakova 6-4, 6-0 in their most recent encounter at the 2019 Fed Cup.

Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakovan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Simona Halep -450 -5.5(-110) Over 18.5(-145) Katerina Siniakova +310 +5.5(-125) Under 18.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Simona Halep vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Halep will be the clear favourite heading into this contest. The Romanian has been putting in the work and displaying some solid performances, but can't seem to go all the way in recent tournaments.

She won 62 percent of her first serve points and saved five out of 10 break points against Hadad Maia. She's looked sharp with her overall game and is getting close to playing to her full potential. Her court coverage has also been excellent in the last few matches.

Siniakova saved four break points but lost her serve seven times against Andreescu. The Czech did well to keep up the pace from the baseline and also surprised the Canadian with some crafty slices and drop shots. Against a player like Halep, she'll need to add more elements to her game and be clinical when the opportunity arises.

Halep will be looking to finish on a high ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. She won the prestigious trophy two years ago and will be eyeing a deep run this time around. Preparations will be key to her confidence and momentum before entering the event.

Siniakova will be up against an opponent who is stronger than her in every department of the game. The Romanian should be able to pass this test with ease and move to the third round.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far