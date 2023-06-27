Bad Homburg Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Jil Teichmann.

Date: June 28, 2023.

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against qualifier Jil Teichmann in the second round of the 2023 Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek took on former Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria in the first round here. She snagged an early break of serve and eventually built up a 4-2 lead in the first set. However, it all went sideways from that point as the Pole lost five on the next six games to let the opener slip out of her hands.

But in trademark Swiatek fashion, she bounced back in a remarkable manner. She would go on to lose just two more games in the match to complete a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 comeback victory and make a winning start to her grass swing.

Teichmann defeated Nadia Podoroska to qualify for the main draw. She faced World No. 95 Claire Liu in the first round. The Swiss recovered after dropping her serve early on in the first set, but when it happened yet again, she couldn't stage another fightback, costing her the set.

Teichmann regrouped quite well and raised her level going forward. A single break of serve in each of the next two sets sealed the deal in her favor as she won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Swiatek leads Teichmann 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Adelaide International in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann odds

Iga Swiatek vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Jil Teichmann at the 2023 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

After competing on the WTA tour for years, Teichmann finally nabbed her maiden main draw win on grass by defeating Liu in the first round. She improved her serving stats as the match went on, which proved to be the turning point for her. The Swiss also had the upper hand from the baseline.

Swiatek let go of a decent lead to let go of the first set, but rebounded in style to oust Maria. Her first match on grass this year was initally a tricky affair, but the World No. 1 demonstrated yet again that beating her is not an easy task.

Teichmann's results this season have been rather subpar. Her win over Liu was just her serventh victory of the year. Swiatek, on the other hand, won her eighth match in a row starting with her French Open run.

While Swiatek is yet to put together a memorable performance on grass, Teichmann's results on the surface have always stood out like a sore spot on her resume. Given the disparity in their respective form and results, the World No. 1 will be the strong favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

