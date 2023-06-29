Bad Homburg Open 2023: Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Seven

Second seed Liudmila Samsonova will take on Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday.

The Russian has made a hot and cold start to the season, garnering 16 wins from 30 matches and a runner-up finish at the Abu Dabi Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Rosmalen Grasscourt Championships.

The 24-year-old entered the Bad Homburg Open on the back of a first round loss in Berlin. She breezed past Viktoriya Tomova in the first round and then secured a sensational win over Linda Noskova in the second. Samsonova defeated the Czech player 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 in a hectic contest that lasted over two hours and 30 minutes.

2023 French Open - Day Two

On the other hand, Katerina Siniakova has made a slow start to the season, amassing 10 wins from 19 matches and a semifinals appearance at the Merida Open Akron. She also reached the second round at Indian Wells.

The Czech player entered the Bad Homburg Open on the back of early exits at the French Open and the Berlin Open. She began her campaign with a win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and continued to build momentum, beating Evgeniya Rodina en route to the last eight. Siniakova defeated Rodina in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Samsonova and Siniakova have never faced each other on the main tour. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Liudmila Samsonova -250 -1.5(-105) Under 20.5(+100) Katerina Siniakova +190 +1.5(-135) Over 20.5(-145)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

2023 Miami Open - Day 7

Both players have shown impressive form in the tournament, but they bring different strengths to the court.

Samsonova, currently ranked 15th, has a powerful game that is well-suited to grass. Her aggressive baseline play and strong serve, which helped her blast 42 winners in her second-round match, will be key weapons in the upcoming clash. She has shown resilience in her matches, notably in her three-set victory over Linda Noskova.

On the other hand, Siniakova has a more varied game. She has a knack for changing pace and using angles, which could disrupt Samsonova's rhythm. Her straight-sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina showcased her ability to maintain consistency and control the match.

While both players have their unique strengths, Samsonova's recent form and aggressive style of play seem to give her the edge in this encounter. Her power game, combined with her ability to maintain high levels of aggression, could prove too much for Siniakova to handle.

The Russian might be up against a tricky opponent, but should be able to solve this riddle and secure her place in the semifinals.

Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets.

