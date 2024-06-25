Bad Homburg Open 2024: Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: TC Bad Homburg

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize: $923,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns preview

Third seed and last year's semi-finalist Emma Navarro will square off against Peyton Stearns in the second round of the 2024 Bad Homburg Open.

Navarro had a good start to the 2024 season, making it to the semi-finals of the ASB Classic, where she lost to Coco Gauff. She won the title at the Hobart International, defeating Elise Mertens in the final. The American made it to the 3R at the Australian Open, where she lost to Dayan Yastremska.

Navarro wasn't quite successful in the clay court season as she mostly suffered early-round exits. However, she made a decent run to the 4R at Roland Garros, where Aryna Sabalenka defeated her.

The grass court season did not start well for Navarro. She suffered a first-round exit at the Berlin Ladies Open, losing to Katerina Siniakova. However, at the 2024 Bad Homburg Open, the American made a promising start, securing a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Jacqueline Cristian in the first round.

On the other hand, 2024 has been a poor year for Peyton Stearns so far. She has suffered early-round exits in almost all of the tournaments she participated in. The one notable exception was the Morocco Open, where the American won the title, defeating Mayar Sheriff in the final. She followed it up with a 3R at the 2024 French Open, where she lost to Mira Andreeva.

The Bad Homburg Open is Sterans's first grass-court tournament of 2024. She registered a strong first-round win over Julia Stusek.

Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

The American pair have met each other four times on the WTA Tour, with Navarro leading the head-to-head 3-1. Navarro won all three matches the pair played in 2023, the last of which was in the final of the 2023 Charleston Open.

Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns odds

Emma Navarro vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Navarro has been in good form in 2024 and made multiple quarter-finals and semi-final appearances this season. The win in Hobart was her maiden WTA title in her first-ever final on the WTA stage. She also secured her career-high ranking of 17 in 2024.

Barring the title triumph at Morocco, Stearns's form has not been encouraging this year. The American has suffered a drop in her rankings, going from 49 at the end of last year to her current rank of 59.

This will be the first time that the American duo will face off on grass. However, given their form in the season and head-to-head record, Navarro will have an edge going in this match.

Prediction- Emma Navarro to win in straight sets.