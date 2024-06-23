Bad Homburg Open 2024: Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova

Date: Monday, June 24

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $923,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV

Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova preview

Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova will lock horns in an exciting clash of playing styles in the 2024 Bad Homburg Open first round.

The big-hitting Czech notched up one of the first main draw grass wins of her career in Berlin last week, taking out former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in her first match. She gave two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur a scare before going down in three sets.

Noksova’s 18-11 win-loss coming into the tournament holds her in good stead, but her relative inexperience on the surface remains a concern.

Townsend received a lucky loser entry into the main draw.

Townsend, meanwhile, is playing in her maiden grass event of the season. The American did not get off to a great start, losing in the qualification rounds to Viktoriya Tomova.

However, she has been given a second opportunity through a lucky loser entry and will be keen on making an impact. Her win-loss for the season stands at a modest 12-11.

Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova head-to-head

Townsend and Noskova have never crossed paths on the Tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova odds

Taylor Townsend vs. Linda Noskova prediction

Noskova has gone 1-1 on grass this season.

Linda Noskova’s power-packed game stands in stark contrast with Taylor Townsend’s crafty all-court play.

The Czech likes to take the ball early, an ability that is rewarded well on the quick grasscourt. She will step out onto the court looking to be the aggressor.

Townsend, on the other hand, relies on her versatility to win points. The American likes to come into the net to end points quickly and is also not scared to mix things up with dropshops and slices.

Her performance in the qualification rounds, however, was worrying as she could win any games and succumbed in under an hour.

Against a big-hitting opponent like Noskova, she will need to take a more proactive approach. Unless she turns over a new leaf and finds ways to push her opponent onto the backfoot, Townsend risks being blown off the court.

Prediction: Noskova to win in three sets