Bad Homburg Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Date: June 24, 2025
Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1.1 million
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview
Ashlyn Krueger will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.
Krueger has had a positive season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Adelaide, she secured a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi and reached the fourth round in Miami. She also reached the second round of the French Open but lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.
The American entered the main draw in Bad Homburg via the lucky loser system. She defeated Maria Timofeeva in the first qualification round but couldn't make her mark against Katerina Siniakova. It'll be interesting to see if Krueger can make her opportunity count this week.
Meanwhile, Beatriz Haddad Maia has had a quiet season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she's chalked up early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome. She managed to reach the semifinals of the Strasbourg International but lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets.
The Brazilian will enter Bad Homburg after early exits in London and Nottingham. Despite a resilient performance against McCartney Kessler, the American humbled her in Nottingham, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5. Haddad Maia will make her second appearance at the Bad Homburg Open this year.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head
Haddad Maia leads the head-to-head against Krueger 1-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2025 Strasbourg International.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction
After a promising run on hard courts, Krueger has failed to make a significant impact on grass. She will be desperate to find her rhythm in Bad Homburg and make a valuable contribution on tour. The American is one of the most talented youngsters in her division and has a steady all-around game.
On the other hand, Haddad Maia has had a dismal season so far. She's been on the receiving end of some close matches this month but is still trying to revive her season on tour. The Brazilian will hope to find that killer instinct in Bad Homburg and raise her level on grass.
While Haddad Maia is known for her heavy groundstrokes from the baseline, Krueger relies on her defensive skills and quickness on the court. Considering their record on grass and experience at the highest level, the Brazilian should be able to begin with a win.
Pick: Haddad Maia to win in straight sets.