Bad Homburg Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (5) Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: June 22, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Women's Singles, Round of 32

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Navarro plays a backhand at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro will face Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the women's singles at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open on Sunday, June 22.

Navarro has yet to hit top gear this year after an impressive 2024 season. After a quarterfinal run in Melbourne, she clinched the title in Merida and reached the last eight in Strasbourg. She outfoxed Emiliana Arango of Colombia to win her first title this year, 6-0, 6-0.

The American will enter Bad Homburg after a first-round exit at the French Open and a second-round loss in Berlin. After cruising past Marta Kostyuk in the first round, she was eliminated by Paula Badosa in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-3, in Berlin. Navarro lost her serve thrice and only won 53% of her first serve points against Badosa.

Kostyuk at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has had a modest season so far. After fourth-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami, she reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka, the Ukrainian suffered a 7-6(4), 7-6(7) defeat.

Kostyuk will enter Bad Homburg after early exits in Paris and Berlin. She was stunned by qualifier Sara Bejlek in the first round of the French Open and lost to Emma Navarro in Berlin. The 22-year-old Kostyuk will be eager to make amends ahead of Wimbledon.

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Navarro leads the head-to-head against Kostyuk 3-0. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently in the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open.

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro Marta Kostyuk

Odds will be updated when available.

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Navarro reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships last year. She has yet to hit her stride on grass but has chipped in with decent results so far. The American is also one of the favorites to win in Bad Homburg.

On the other hand, Kostyuk has had a shocking last few weeks on tour. Despite a good run of results before Paris, she failed to make an impact at the French Open. The Ukrainian is on a three-match losing streak and will be eager to turn things around in Bad Homburg.

Considering their recent results and record on grass, Navarro is a clear favorite to win on Sunday. Kostyuk might present a tough challenge, but she will likely come up short in the first round.

Pick: Navarro to win in three sets.

