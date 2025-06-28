Bad Homburg Open 2025 Final: Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (4) Iga Swiatek

Date: June 28, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek preview

In Picture: Pegula in action (Getty)

The final of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open is set to be contested between top seed Jessica Pegula and fourth seed Iga Swiatek. This is the fifth final for Pegula in 2025, as she has previously reached the summit clashes at Adelaide, Austin, Miami, and Charleston, winning titles in Austin (against McCartney Kessler) and in Charleston (won against Sofia Kenin).

At the Bad Homburg Open, Pegula began her campaign with a first-round bye and then won 6-2, 6-3 against Czech qualifier and former champion Katerina Siniakova in the second round. She then won 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against fifth seed and compatriot Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals, and then backed it up with a 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1 win over Linda Noskova in the semifinal.

For Iga Swiatek, the Bad Homburg final is her first grass-court final, and the first final since her French Open triumph last year. She has reached multiple semifinals this year, including at the two Majors, as well as other events such as the Qatar Open, BNP Paribas Open, and the Madrid Open.

At the Bad Homburg Open, Swiatek received a bye in the opening round and began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Qualifier Victoria Azarenka in the second round. She then won 6-4, 7-6 (5) over eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and won 6-1, 6-3 against second seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal.

Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

Pegula and Swiatek have met ten times previously, with the Pole leading the head-to-head 6-4. However, in their last match at the US Open last year, it was Pegula who won 6-2, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula +200 +1.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-120) Iga Swiatek -250 -1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek prediction

In her three matches at Bad Homburg, Pegula has held 77 percent of her first serve and 42 percent of her second serve. She has generated 36 break-point opportunities in the three matches and broken her opponent's serve 13 times. She also conceded a total of 18 break-point opportunities, being broken six times in the event.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has won 78 percent of her first serve and 50 percent of her second serve points. She has created 24 break point opportunities in her three matches, breaking her opponent's serve eleven times. She has been broken only four times in the entire competition.

Superior second-serve numbers and a more secure serve make Swiatek the slight favorite in the upcoming match. The head-to-head also shows that the match-up against Pegula has been favorable for the Pole.

Pick- Swiatek to win in three sets.

