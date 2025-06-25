Bad Homburg Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: June 26, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Bad Homburg Tennis Club, Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open 2025 on Thursday, June 26.

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek was up against Victoria Azarenka in the second round. The Pole found herself backed into a corner after falling behind 4-1 in the opening set. However, she staged a quick turnaround by sweeping the next five games to take the set.

Swiatek landed the first blow in the second set to go up a break, only for Azarenka to peg her back immediately with a break of serve. The 24-year-old secured another break of serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. She maintained an iron grip on her lead to score a 6-4, 6-4 win in the Round of 16.

Alexandrova made light work of Belinda Bencic in the first round, brushing past her with a 6-1, 6-2 win. She took on former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round. The first set went the Russian's way courtesy of a break of serve in her favor.

Neither player conceded any ground on serve in the second set, leading to a tie-break. Sakkari gained the upper hand in it to force a decider. The momentum swung in Alexandrova's direction once again in the third set. She needed to break her opponent's serve just once to wrap up a 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head record against Alexandrova 3-2. The Russian won their most recent encounter at the Miami Open 2024 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Bad Homburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek opted to make a delayed start to her grass swing compared to her peers. Her match against Azarenka was her first on the surface this year. She weathered a few ups and downs to come out on top.

Alexandrova survived a spirited challenge from Sakkari in the previous round. She erased all eight break points that she faced and won 77 percent of her first serve points. She recently made the semifinals of the Libema Open, losing to Elise Mertens after blowing a staggering 11 match points.

Swiatek improved her record on grass to 16-8 with her latest win. Alexandrova's current record on the surface stands at 34-16. She has also won a couple of titles on grass and has a 26-7 record on it since the start of 2022. The last time these two faced off, the Pole didn't break her rival's serve even once.

Grass remains the final frontier for Swiatek to conquer, and Alexandrova will be a good assessment of her capacity to adapt. The latter's precise shotmaking and serve combination is tough to handle on grass. Coupled with the Russian's record on the surface, she will be the favorite to win this duel.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.

